South Alabama women edge App State

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team absorbed a 66-63 loss to South Alabama on Friday at the Holmes Center.

App State fell to 5-6 and 2-3 in the Sun Belt, while South Alabama improved to 7-4 and 4-1 in league play. The weekend finale takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m.

For the Mountaineers, Pre Stanley scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field with 13 coming in the second half. Stanley also had five rebounds.

Lainey Gosnell recorded her third double-double of the season with 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Gosnell's second 3-pointer at the final buzzer made her the 27th member of the 1,000-point club. Tierra Wilson rounded out the leading scorers with a season-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The senior trio scored 54 of the team's points and 17 of the Apps' field goals.

South Alabama had two players score in double figures; Savannah Jones had 18 off the bench and Jaylen Mallard added 15 points.