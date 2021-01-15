 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Alabama women edge App State
0 comments

South Alabama women edge App State

  • 0
App State athletics logo
App State athletics logo

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team absorbed a 66-63 loss to South Alabama on Friday at the Holmes Center.

App State fell to 5-6 and 2-3 in the Sun Belt, while South Alabama improved to 7-4 and 4-1 in league play. The weekend finale takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m.

For the Mountaineers, Pre Stanley scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field with 13 coming in the second half. Stanley also had five rebounds.

Lainey Gosnell recorded her third double-double of the season with 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Gosnell's second 3-pointer at the final buzzer made her the 27th member of the 1,000-point club. Tierra Wilson rounded out the leading scorers with a season-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The senior trio scored 54 of the team's points and 17 of the Apps' field goals.

South Alabama had two players score in double figures; Savannah Jones had 18 off the bench and Jaylen Mallard added 15 points.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News