Sun Belt Conference football analysis: Chances to win for Appalachian State, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina

Have you been watching? The Chanticleers have beaten a Power Five opponent — a Kansas program that’s pretty dreadful, but still. They’ve won in grind-it-out games — a 28-14 victory against Georgia Southern where Coastal scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and a 30-27 victory against Louisiana, which was No. 21 at the time, on a 40-yard field goal from Massimo Biscardi. They’ve also blown out opponents — 52-23 against Arkansas State and 51-0 against Georgia State.

A lot traces back to redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who's thrown 15 touchdown passes to one interception and puts together some performances like App State's Zac Thomas. McCall has rushed for at least a touchdown in three of the five games in which he's played. The Chanticleers balance the pass and run well in their offense (making up 243.7 yards and 197.8 yards, respectively) with a defense that is stingy against the pass (allowing 163.5 yards per game).

They’ve capitalized on a weird seasons and haven’t had major schedule issues, allowing them to step into the Group of Five’s media darling spot and stay there.

What might stop them