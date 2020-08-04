The Sun Belt Conference is standing pat on its football season for now.
The conference announced today that schools will still play an eight-game conference schedule while allowing them to fill as many of its four typical non-conference slots as possible.
The season will begin during Labor Day weekend, which starts Sept. 5.
“Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities,” the conference release said. “We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member.”
This decision comes after all of the Power Five conferences have opted to modify their season in some way. The Big 12 announced Monday that teams would play nine conferences games and one non-conference game.
Last month, the ACC said it would have schools play 10 conference games and one non-conference game. The Big Ten, the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12 have all decided on conference-only seasons.
Now Appalachian State has clearance to fill its two canceled non-conference games, which became casualties of tweaks made by other conferences.
The Big Ten’s choice to go with conference-only matchups kiboshed App State’s trip to play Wisconsin on Sept. 19. And when the MEAC shuttered its football season, it also dissolved the intended home opener against Morgan State on Sept. 5.
As it stands, App State still has two non-conference games listed on the schedule: At Wake Forest on Sept. 11 and hosting Massachusetts on Sept. 26.
The Sun Belt was dealt a shot last week, when the SEC followed the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule.
According to Kara Richey of KFIN radio in Jonesboro, Ark., that resulted in a loss of $11.1 million for Sun Belt schools in guarantee games. UL-Monroe, who was set to play Arkansas and Georgia this season, took a bulk of the hit: The WarHawks were set to make $3.2 million from those two games.
The Sun Belt also said its conference title game will still be held on Dec. 5, but that could be adjusted if necessary.
App State has hosted and won both installments of that championship matchup, which debuted during the 2018 season.
The conference will continue to monitor the different situations its member schools face and make updated plans when needed.
“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities,” the statement said. “Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition.
“Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends.”
