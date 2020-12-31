The debut for Wake Forest's Carter Whitt and his fast transition to college basketball

Even with his quick on-ramp to college basketball, Carter Whitt didn’t feel his confidence waiver. At least, for the most part.

Whitt went from a 2021 recruit for Wake Forest to a midseason enrollee for the 2020-21 season to a needed body for the Deacons. The last part came on rapidly, with Whitt playing 25 minutes of Wake Forest’s 70-62 victory against Catawba, the program’s first game in more than a month.

“I’ve been excited all week,” Whitt said. “Coming in this whole week, I didn’t think I was going to be nervous. Then this morning, I was pretty nervous. But as we got out there on the floor warming up, I felt fine.”

A rusty game for Wake Forest contained ribbons of Whitt’s promise during his 11-point, four-assist performance. He checked in for the first time with 15:30 in the first half, and the ball found him. He corralled a defensive rebound and pushed down the court before hitting Isaiah Mucius with a bounce pass for an easy layup.

He worked in some pick-and-rolls with Ody Oguama — that lob connection could be fun as they season it a bit more — and pick-and-pops with Ismael Massoud. What Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes enjoyed most from Whitt’s night is he flashed some of the defining traits that drew the coach to the player in the first place.