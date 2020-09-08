There’s no doubting the importance of the quarterback in football.
That holds true for Appalachian State, which has been lucky to have a dual threat at the position, Zac Thomas, the last two years. With the ball in his hand every snap, Thomas is a major touchdown threat.
But still, that’s one player on a football field where 11 have to work in unison every play to approach a victory. So with that in mind, here are five Mountaineers who will prove to be the most important non-QBs as the team tries to win its fifth straight Sun Belt Conference championship:
Noah Hannon
The Mayor, as everyone around the program calls him, matches leadership with stellar play.
The senior center has been starting since he was a true freshman during the 2017 season, and he’s now up to 40 straight games. He’s been a measured voice for the team, even when he wasn’t one of the elder statesmen of the O-line.
That alone makes Hannon important, but he brings talent and quality on the field as well: He earned all-Sun Belt honors after last season’s 13-1 year, and he was named to the conference’s preseason team last month.
Elijah Diarrassouba
When MyQuon Stout graduated after the 2018 season, players pointed to Elijah Diarrassouba as the next guy to provide life and direction to his line and the defensive unit as a whole.
He has started at least 12 games in the last two seasons apiece, and he’ll be one of many players with serious playing time rotating in and out of the D-line.
If he can help that line penetrate the backfield, it’ll create the havoc the App State defense is known for.
Thomas Hennigan
When App State is in dire need of a catch, it’s a safe bet that the football will head toward Thomas Hennigan’s hands.
He was Taylor Lamb’s favorite target as a freshman in 2017, grabbing 45 receptions and seven touchdowns. And following a somewhat down year in 2018 (29 catches), he flourished again last season: 67 receptions, 773 yards and six touchdowns.
Hennigan is strong and has little issue getting the space that he needs in tight spaces, and his downfield blocking ability has helped Appalachian create many explosive plays.
Shaun Jolly
Shaun Jolly flew onto the scene last year with five interceptions. But he became increasingly more valuable with his ability to score.
The junior defensive back had two pick-six touchdowns, one against Coastal Carolina on a marathon day thanks to thundershowers and the other as part of a tide turning against Georgia State.
With opponents likely to shy away from him a bit more, it will create more opportunities for other members of the secondary to prosper. And they will if Jolly shows that his dominant play is a consistent trait.
One of the three talented RBs
App State will feature a three-headed stable of Marcus Williams Jr., Daetrich Harrington and Cam Peoples at running back this season.
It’s an interesting trio, with Williams being a power back, Harrington having the ability to flash speed, and Peoples with a combination of both in a very large package (a legit 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds).
Each will have their moments and games to shine, but either way, there’s serious production that needs to be replaced now that Darrynton Evans (who scored 24 total touchdowns last season) is in the NFL.
Williams and Harrington have shown their worth since they were freshmen given more responsibility in 2017. And Peoples is beaming with potential after not getting to show it last year thanks to an ACL tear. This group will be fun to watch, regardless of who steps forward as the lead back.
