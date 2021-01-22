The 'super seniors' coming back and early enrollees for Appalachian State football

• Tight end Mike Evans

Those returnees help to bolster an offense that originally looked as if it would have to season a slew of new playmakers, as well as giving both the offensive and defensive lines pieces to weather losses and stay disruptive.

More on Sutton

For Sutton, who opted out of the 2020 football season, Clark said he should be “a go” for spring practice.

Sutton tore an ACL against Texas State near the end of the 2019 season, a year where he missed the first two games and still managed 41 receptions, 601 yards and seven touchdowns in nine appearances.

Clark said near the beginning of the 2020 season that whether Sutton opted out, he wasn’t going to be healthy enough to play in the season opener against Charlotte.

Even though Sutton was away from the team, Clark said he and the receiver communicated regularly.

“I always wanted what was best for Corey,” Clark said. “And when he opted out, we hugged each other, and he told me he’d be back for the 2021 season.