It's going to be weird without fans. There's no doubt about it.
I hate it for the parents of football student-athletes, and for the people who've made Appalachian State football a tradition for themselves and their families. And while I'll be there for work instead of play, I'll feel a little guilty for it.
Surely there's probably a better number between 50 and maximum capacity. I'm all about safety during a pandemic, but with everything in the last six months, decisions are super complicated. I digress.
Hey, there's a game. And for App State, I don't think you could've asked for much better than a regional matchup materializing like this.
A tune-up with Morgan State would have been OK, but getting another one with Charlotte is better. After playing back-to-back years, the programs were going to have to wait until 2026 for the next installment. Thank goodness that changed.
The question has come up during the last few years about whether this is a rivalry or not.
It's not.
But who cares? It's been fun. After getting blown out at home in 2018, Charlotte came to Boone and slugged hard. That was a blast.
In Will Healy, they have a coach who clearly has talent and, if they can hang on to him, could really take that program forward. App State coach Shawn Clark is a big Healy fan, and vice versa. I get a buddy cop vibe from those two. Like "Clark and the Heal!" or something like that. I'll keep workshopping it.
I wrote last year about how this could become a rivalry roughly around the same time I'll be pushing up on 40 (whoa). Then I sat in my press box seat and watched a riveting second half that needed some Darrynton Evans' heroics.
Frankly, it doesn't need to be anything right now but fun. And fun is something we all desperately need.
I hope you all find some fun on Saturday, even though you'll be watching from home. I hope I don't have to look down at an empty Kidd Brewer Stadium past September because it just won't be the same without you all.
Stay healthy out there, folks. Keep washing your hands and wearing your masks.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
P.S.
