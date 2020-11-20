Two Appalachian State, Jerry Moore connections will be on the Coastal Carolina sideline Saturday

“Really decided then that I wanted to be a college football coach,” Miller said. “And Coach Moore helped me get in touch with Bobby Poss, who was the head coach at Brevard College at the time, and helped me get my foot in the door.”

Washington, on the other hand, took a while to get into coaching. The idea of the career path was planted in his head by former App State assistant Justin Stepp, who is now at Arkansas.

The wide receiver played from 2010 to 2013. He caught 139 receptions for 1,837 yards then went to the NFL, playing four seasons before shifting into coaching. He went to East Carolina as an offensive quality control assistant in 2018, joining Satterfield staff at Louisville in 2019 as an offensive grad assistant. In both those jobs, he worked with wide receivers before getting his latching on with Coastal Carolina this season.

Washington said this first year in an on-field role hasn’t been difficult. But it made him quickly aware of the off-field responsibilities that come with a job on the 10-man coaching staff.