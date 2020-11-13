Two-time football walk-on Mike Evans 'getting the hang of it now' at Appalachian State

The camera had put Mike Evans in a lonely place.
For a 20-second stretch on Sept. 19, viewers nationwide saw the Appalachian State tight end’s face as he dealt with immediate disappointment. They watched multiple replays of his fumble near the goal line against Marshall. His face took up the screen a couple of more times during the Mountaineers' 17-7 loss, and each time, he was still gutted.
“I was so upset because I let everybody down,” Evans said. “I dropped the standard, and that’s not acceptable.
“When I do good, I think about that, too. It’s something that draws me. Everyday I want to be good enough. I want to feel like I earned my place here.”
Evans is past that moment now, and he’s gone on to do good, too. He became a reliable figure at tight end in multiple starts. He scored his first touchdown for the program a few weeks later, in a home game against Arkansas State, before being sidelined currently by an injury.
But that play in West Virginia was just another football career that has come with challenges for a player who wasn’t recruited out of high school and who has been a walk-on twice while trying to chase a college football dream.
“He tells me, ‘Hey Coach, I probably sent you a lot of emails in high school that you didn’t read,” said Justin Watts, Evans’ position coach the last two seasons and the Mountaineers' recruiting coordinator the last three seasons.
Evans, from Jacksonville, graduated from White Oak High School in 2015. His varsity career, according to MaxPreps.com, consisted of nine catches. He wasn’t recruited, making his way to Hickory and joining the program at Lenoir-Rhyne.
During his two years there, Evans earned a scholarship. He appeared in 19 games. But it still wasn’t the experience he wanted. Evans remembers watching Division I games on TV and still yearning for that chance. He played his two seasons, and then a new coaching staff came in. They wanted to move him to guard. Evans felt like it was time to move on.
“I just didn’t think that was going to be the best thing for me, so I had to take a chance,” Evans said. ‘I felt like something was pushing me out the door. Just felt like it was the right time.
Evans looked toward App State as his chance. He had connections to the program but he had to gamble: There was no roster spot for him. He had to transfer for the spring of 2018 just to be on campus and see if one opened.
“That whole month of January, when I got up here, I never knew if I was going to play football again,” Evans said. “That was a hard month for me because I had just come to a new school. Had no friends. Knew nobody here. I would go to class, go work out, go home, repeat.”
Evans eventually found out he would get a walk-on spot with the team in spring ball. He got the text and started crying. He went to camp and didn’t get many reps those first couple of days. Then a string of injuries happened, and he started taking most of the reps behind starter Collin Reed.
“I remember one play, specifically. I think it was my fifth or sixth practice, I caught a long touchdown pass,” Evans said. “And Coach (Nic) Cardwell was the tight ends coach at the time. He ran down and celebrated with me. Jalin Moore celebrated.
“It was like, that was the one thing: I never felt excluded. Even though I was a walk-on, I was a nobody, everybody on the team made you feel like you were welcome, you were part of the team. “
Evans sat out as a redshirt during the 2018 season, falling in line in a group that featured upperclassmen Reed and Devin Papenheim and a talented freshman, Henry Pearson.
In 2019, he appeared in every game, filling in more on offense as Reed battled injury. Evans joked that this season, it was weird to not have Reed leading drills and teaching the position group in the spring.
That feeling signaled much more weirdness to come. With no structured offseason because of the pandemic, Evans worked out as best he could around home. Three weeks before the season opener against Charlotte, Evans said, he went into quarantine. He practiced the week before the Charlotte game, and an early shoulder injury to Pearson thrust Evans into starting responsibility.
Evans faced difficulty this season, too, one on the field and one off. After a 35-20 win against Charlotte, he posted a photo from the locker room of the tight ends group making a hand gesture that included extended middle fingers, part of a symbol the group has used regularly as an homage to their nickname, "the Terror Squad." That garnered quite a bit of attention.
“I’m just excited and in the moment and I don’t really think about what’s going on afterward,” Evans said. “I definitely felt bad after I saw how people were reacting to it.
“... I never wanted to portray App State football that way. Because I mean, we win games. We know how to win. I should’ve handled it better.”
Then the gut check at Marshall came. Evans powered through it and eventually got a chance to move past it. After missing the Campbell game and not playing for more than a month, he scored his first career touchdown. Against Arkansas State, he broke free to make a 5-yard touchdown catch, his only reception of the game. Watts said it was a play that Coach Shawn Clark suggested in a staff meeting earlier in the week, the same play on which Reed scored a touchdown at Idaho in 2017.
It gave him a moment to reflect on the decisions he’d made to get to App State and the things he’d faced in trying to make it as an FBS football player.
Evans is currently on the mend, and he’s hopeful to return to the field this season. But he already plans to return next season and take advantage of the NCAA decision to give extra eligibility to fall athletes.
The difficulties he’s faced have been worth it. And Evans is looking forward to his chance to prove himself to those watching.
“I’m physically not as gifted as Henry or a lot of the scholarship guys,” Evans said. “So my passion is what drives me to be able to even compete on the field at this level. I’ve obviously struggled to learn what’s too much and what’s not, and I’m getting the hang of it now, but that’s definitely my edge.
“My passion, my love for the game. I’m just so fortunate just to be here, and that feeling, I think, is what makes me able to play.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!