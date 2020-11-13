Two-time football walk-on Mike Evans 'getting the hang of it now' at Appalachian State

Evans, from Jacksonville, graduated from White Oak High School in 2015. His varsity career, according to MaxPreps.com, consisted of nine catches. He wasn’t recruited, making his way to Hickory and joining the program at Lenoir-Rhyne.

During his two years there, Evans earned a scholarship. He appeared in 19 games. But it still wasn’t the experience he wanted. Evans remembers watching Division I games on TV and still yearning for that chance. He played his two seasons, and then a new coaching staff came in. They wanted to move him to guard. Evans felt like it was time to move on.

“I just didn’t think that was going to be the best thing for me, so I had to take a chance,” Evans said. ‘I felt like something was pushing me out the door. Just felt like it was the right time.

Evans looked toward App State as his chance. He had connections to the program but he had to gamble: There was no roster spot for him. He had to transfer for the spring of 2018 just to be on campus and see if one opened.

“That whole month of January, when I got up here, I never knew if I was going to play football again,” Evans said. “That was a hard month for me because I had just come to a new school. Had no friends. Knew nobody here. I would go to class, go work out, go home, repeat.”