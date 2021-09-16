Two weeks after the death of App State's greatest soccer star, a former coach pens a letter in his honor

"Thompson was a leader! He led by doing. Simply, he was the best college soccer player, I have ever seen. To this date he is still the best college player I have ever seen, and I have seen many. His exploits on the pitch, playing for Appalachian State are legendary. He still holds the National record for goals scored in an NCAA Division I playoff game, 7 against George Washington. I have seen him almost single handily win games. Time and again when we were down Thompson would grab the game by the throat and score. When we played against George Mason, we were down a goal with only minutes remaining. Thompson demanded the ball. Unbelievably he dribbled past 10 players and beat the goal keeper. We won in overtime.

"Thompson came to Appalachian State through the keen eye of Coach Vaughn Christian. He recruited Thompson from the Olympia Games in Montreal. Thompson came to the US to receive an education not play ball. He took his academics (Accounting) very seriously. To say I inherited a diamond is an under-statement. That team lead by Thompson could have played without any coaching. Thompson was the star striker for the Nigerian National Team. He averaged a goal a game for Nigeria. He went on to play many years in the North American Professional leagues, primarily in the NASL (North American Soccer League, Montreal) and the MISL (Major Indoor Soccer League, St Louis, LA, and San Diego).