Two weeks after the death of App State's greatest soccer star, a former coach pens a letter in his honor

The greatest star in this history of the Appalachian State men's soccer program has died.
Thompson Usiyan passed on Aug. 31 in his California home.
Usiyan, 65, was a former Nigerian nation team striker and authored a prolific collegiate career. Playing at App State from 1977 to 1980, he scored 109 goals and 205 points, both of which are still NCAA Division I records. He accumulated that in 49 career games.
He was a three-time Southern Conference player of the year, and the Mountaineers won the conference championship every year of Thompson's career (they went to the NCAA Tournament both in 1978 and 1980).
App State athletics shuttered the men's soccer program in 2020, citing the financial strain of COVID-19.
Usiyan went on to a 14-year professional career, spanning both indoor and outdoor soccer in North America.
On Thursday, the Journal obtained a letter written by former App State coach Hank Steinbrecher, who coached Usiyan from 1978 to 1980. His career path led him to the position of secretary general and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation from 1990 to 2000.
Here's the letter in full from Steinbrecher, shared with Appalachian State athletics administrators Thursday morning:
"I have just been informed of the untimely and sad death of Thompson Usiyan. Thompson played at Appalachian State University. He was the focal point for a team that was nationally ranked and was was very popular on the campus.
"Thompson was a leader! He led by doing. Simply, he was the best college soccer player, I have ever seen. To this date he is still the best college player I have ever seen, and I have seen many. His exploits on the pitch, playing for Appalachian State are legendary. He still holds the National record for goals scored in an NCAA Division I playoff game, 7 against George Washington. I have seen him almost single handily win games. Time and again when we were down Thompson would grab the game by the throat and score. When we played against George Mason, we were down a goal with only minutes remaining. Thompson demanded the ball. Unbelievably he dribbled past 10 players and beat the goal keeper. We won in overtime.
"Thompson came to Appalachian State through the keen eye of Coach Vaughn Christian. He recruited Thompson from the Olympia Games in Montreal. Thompson came to the US to receive an education not play ball. He took his academics (Accounting) very seriously. To say I inherited a diamond is an under-statement. That team lead by Thompson could have played without any coaching. Thompson was the star striker for the Nigerian National Team. He averaged a goal a game for Nigeria. He went on to play many years in the North American Professional leagues, primarily in the NASL (North American Soccer League, Montreal) and the MISL (Major Indoor Soccer League, St Louis, LA, and San Diego).
"To say he was brilliant, that he was the best, belies what I have come to know. Thompson was a GOOD man. He was kind and considerate. He never caused a difficulty on or off the pitch. He trained harder than any of his teammates and was the consummate team player. He often was the target of foul play. He played through the pain.
"When the United States U20 team played their World Cup in Nigeria, there were a number of issues with security and the host nation. As Secretary General of US Soccer. I sought him out. I asked him if he could travel with our team to Nigeria and serve as our Head Of Delegation It was a good choice Thompson was still a hero back in Nigeria.
"If I close my eyes, I can see Thompson blazing down the sideline of the stadium, leaving opponents in his dust. I can see his smile.
"Rest in peace Thompson,"
Hank Steinbrecher
United States Soccer Federation
Secretary General/CEO Retired
Appalachian State University
Head Soccer Coach
1977-1980
