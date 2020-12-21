What's next for Appalachian State seniors? They'll make their decisions but will enjoy this moment first.

CONWAY, S.C. — It’s hard to know how many goodbyes happened at the end of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, mixed among the trophy presentation and the lingering that happened on the field.
For the Appalachian State seniors who don’t use the extra eligibility, the 56-28 victory against North Texas became the proper sendoff for a crew that doesn't need an extra year to polish their careers.
Players wandered the football field, posing with the trophy or just among their position groups. Backup quarterback Jacob Huesman ran toward an end zone to high-five App State fans who hung around. He and wide receiver Thomas Hennigan later climbed into another part of the stands to pose for pictures together.
Whatever part of that senior group comes back will be welcomed, but the ones who depart will be missed by others who haven’t finished their time in Boone.
“I mean really just, when we got pulled out in that fourth quarter, really just soaking it in,” D’Marco Jackson, a junior linebacker, said about spending this last game with some teammates. “... Kind of got a little emotional man – just knowing that when we have our meetings, this is the last time this group, this coaching staff, you never know who will change.”
Consider the fact that this senior class, like the last couple, have been winners. The four-year seniors on this team have won 42 games. Fifth-year players have won 52.
Then add in three head coaches in the last three seasons, some seeing the coach who recruited them leave and come back, and then added in the national pandemic that has tested everyone in their own individual ways.
It becomes clearer why sentiment got Jackson a bit more, especially about some of the defensive players such as Elijah Diarrassouba, Shemar Jean-Charles and others.
“And then just being there with the seniors, putting it all on the line,” Jackson said. “You got guys like Soub, guys like Sherm, guys like Noah Hannon .. they really just made a way. It was just a lot of respect for them guys for that.”
That adds a significant wrinkle to what Cam Peoples achieved in the game. For starters, he set both a bowl game record and an App State record for rushing yards with 319. The old Mountaineers mark was held by the great Armanti Edwards with 313 against Richmond in 2007.
But demonstrating the point more: he went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark, given the Mountaineers program nine consecutive seasons with a running back eclipsing that figure.
That streak was started by Steven Miller in 2012, passed along to Marcus Cox, Jalin Moore and Darrynton Evans. Moore and Evans, Peoples pointed out, were players he leaned on as a true freshman getting little playing time, then as a redshirt freshman dealing with an ACL tear. The streak was a little more important because, like Jackson mentioned, it wasn’t so much about him but the seniors who paved his path.
“I speak to them every day,” Peoples said. “I talk to them boys every single day. … When I was a freshman coming in, I was looking at them like ‘I’m trying to be like these guys, I want to achieve what they’ve achieved.’”
As he said that, Marcus Williams Jr., one of this year’s seniors, sat to his left. Peoples mentioned the injuries that Williams dealt with throughout the season – he missed four games – and still tried to gut through it. Williams had 101 yards on Monday, including a 70-yard touchdown run.
He’s another player with a tough decision to make.
“Playing at App State and having the fan base we have is very different,” Williams said. “So a question that always comes to mind is do you want this to be your last year without the fans or do we want to just come back and do it right, you know? I think that’s kind of lingering in all of our minds.”
Some have already made intentions known. Shortly after the game, starting left guard Ryan Neuzil tweeted that he would not be using his extra eligibility and would be pursuing the draft. App State quarterback Zac Thomas quote-tweeted a graphic and said, “Man what a career. Proud to be an App State Mountaineer.”
What the program has looked like through the last few seasons is a tribute to the players who will leave. The program next season and the success that it has will be attributed to some of those players, too.
First-year head coach Shawn Clark, having piloted a 9-3 season, said the goodbyes and welcome backs will become more clear in the next few days.
“I just told them to enjoy it,” Clark said. “That was the message going into the game: it was enjoy the moment, live in the moment and have fun.
And we’ve had conversations and hopefully we’ll have an answer for you guys on who’s coming back. We’ve got some guys coming back and we’re just waiting for the right moment to release it. But just very proud of these guys.”
