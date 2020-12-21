What's next for Appalachian State seniors? They'll make their decisions but will enjoy this moment first.

“I speak to them every day,” Peoples said. “I talk to them boys every single day. … When I was a freshman coming in, I was looking at them like ‘I’m trying to be like these guys, I want to achieve what they’ve achieved.’”

As he said that, Marcus Williams Jr., one of this year’s seniors, sat to his left. Peoples mentioned the injuries that Williams dealt with throughout the season – he missed four games – and still tried to gut through it. Williams had 101 yards on Monday, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

He’s another player with a tough decision to make.

“Playing at App State and having the fan base we have is very different,” Williams said. “So a question that always comes to mind is do you want this to be your last year without the fans or do we want to just come back and do it right, you know? I think that’s kind of lingering in all of our minds.”

Some have already made intentions known. Shortly after the game, starting left guard Ryan Neuzil tweeted that he would not be using his extra eligibility and would be pursuing the draft. App State quarterback Zac Thomas quote-tweeted a graphic and said, “Man what a career. Proud to be an App State Mountaineer.”