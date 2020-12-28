Who are Appalachian State's best from the 2020 football season? And how does that plunger fit in?

Defensive MVP: Shemar Jean-Charles, cornerback

Jean-Charles turned his senior season into a dazzling year that should earn him a chance in the NFL.

Playing primarily at nickel during his first couple of seasons, Jean-Charles earned a starting spot last season. But he really thrived in 2020. He led the nation with 16 pass breakups and helped App State field a top-10 defense against the pass — the Mountaineers allowed 177.9 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.

His will be a tale that Mountaineers coaches will point to in recruiting for years: a player who waited his turn, finally got his shots and took off.

Mr. Invaluable: Zac Thomas, quarterback

The season contained ups and downs for Thomas. His 11 turnovers, the most in his three years as a starter, nearly matched the combined total of the previous two seasons (12). He got hit out of bounds against Georgia State and was taken away in an ambulance, although it wasn’t as serious as it looked and he returned to play the next week.

But not many quarterbacks could play for three coordinators in three years and still maintain a similar amount of production throughout.