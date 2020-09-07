It’ll be hard to break through a senior-heavy Appalachian State team this year.
But there’s a chance that a few younger players could see some significant playing time increases or a chance to grab starting spots.
Here are five young guys to watch on the Mountaineers football team:
Brendan Harrington
App State will try to replace Cincinnati Bengal draftee Akeem Davis-Gaither with a two-man contingent that includes Brendan Harrington.
The Pittsboro native played in 11 games as a true freshman and has the length and range to thrive in Davis-Gaither’s old outside linebacker spot.
Harrington landed at App State lap following his decommitment from UNC in 2018, and he could potentially be a three-year starter by the time his career ends in Boone.
Anderson Hardy
The left tackle battle is between Cole Garrison and Anderson Hardy, a redshirt sophomore from Raleigh.
Hardy has great size for the left tackle position — he’s 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds — and came in for some spots last season.
Should Garrison get the nod, Hardy will still likely get some more reps to work more toward his eventual succession in 2021.
Christan Horn
Early reviews on Christan Horn have been pretty emphatic.
Horn, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Columbia, S.C., is a name that head coach Shawn Clark mentioned as someone who impressed early in fall camp.
With Corey Sutton opting out the 2020 season, there will be more opportunities for Horn and others to be part of a high-scoring offense.
Hasnky Paillant
In the spring, Hansky Paillant took advantage of his added reps and caught the coaching staff’s attention.
The sophomore defensive lineman should figure more into the rotation going forward because of how serious he was in those early practices.
“We’ve got a new coaching staff so that means that anybody got an opportunity — jobs up there for anybody, and I’m out there trying to earn me a job,” Paillant told the Journal in March.
Cam Peoples
Cam Peoples has been on the App State roster for two years, and his potential has been teasing throughout.
In 2018, he appeared in three games as the Mountaineers preserved his redshirt. Last year he missed the season with an ACL tear.
Scott Satterfield, App State’s former coach, raved about him in 2018. Eli Drinkwitz, the guy who replaced Satterfield, did the same last year.
Maybe 2020 becomes the year Peoples can really take off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.