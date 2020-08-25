Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas is predicted to earn Sun Belt offensive player of the year honors and is one of 10 Mountaineers expected to earn all-conference.
App State, which finished 13-1 last season, is also the favorite to win the conference championship. The Mountaineers have won four straight, including back-to-back victories against Louisiana in the 2018 and 2019 title games.
Thomas, App State's third-year starter and Sun Belt offensive player of the year in 2018, is predicted to make first along with wide receiver Corey Sutton, center Noah Hannon, right guard and West Forsyth grad Baer Hunter, right tackle Cooper Hodges, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Shaun Jolly.
Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, left guard Ryan Neuzil and defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles are projected for the second team.
App State's 10 total selections are the most in the league. The Sun Belt's 10 football coaches and selected journalists voted.
The Mountaineers, who are led by first-year head coach Shawn Clark, open the season in Boone on Sept. 12 against Charlotte.
The predictions:
Sun Belt championship game winner
App State
Order of finish
First-place votes in parentheses
East Division
1. App State (9) - 49 points
2. Georgia Southern - 36 points
3. Troy (1) - 32 points
4. Georgia State - 20 points
5. Coastal Carolina - 13 points
West Division
1. Louisiana (7) - 47 points
2. Arkansas State (2) - 40 points
3. South Alabama (1) - 22 points
4. Texas State - 21 points
5. ULM - 20 points
All-conference teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas, (App State, Senior)
Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)
First Team Offense
QB - Zac Thomas, App State
RB - Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
RB - Josh Johnson, ULM
OL - Noah Hannon, App State
OL - Baer Hunter, App State
OL - Cooper Hodges, App State
OL - Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
First Team Defense
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
First Team Special Teams
K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Second Team Offense
QB - Levi Lewis, Louisiana
RB - Trey Ragas, Louisiana
RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State
OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State
OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM
TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State
WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State
WR – Reggie Todd, Troy
Second Team Defense
DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL – Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana
LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama
DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State
DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
Second Team Special Teams
K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS - Eric Garror, Louisiana
