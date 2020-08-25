AppStateFB

Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas is predicted to earn Sun Belt offensive player of the year honors and is one of 10 Mountaineers expected to earn all-conference. 

App State, which finished 13-1 last season, is also the favorite to win the conference championship. The Mountaineers have won four straight, including back-to-back victories against Louisiana in the 2018 and 2019 title games. 

Thomas, App State's third-year starter and Sun Belt offensive player of the year in 2018, is predicted to make first along with wide receiver Corey Sutton, center Noah Hannon, right guard and West Forsyth grad Baer Hunter, right tackle Cooper Hodges, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Shaun Jolly. 

Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, left guard Ryan Neuzil and defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles are projected for the second team.

App State's 10 total selections are the most in the league. The Sun Belt's 10 football coaches and selected journalists voted.

The Mountaineers, who are led by first-year head coach Shawn Clark, open the season in Boone on Sept. 12 against Charlotte.

The predictions: 

Sun Belt championship game winner

App State

Order of finish

First-place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. App State (9) - 49 points

2. Georgia Southern - 36 points

3. Troy (1) - 32 points

4. Georgia State - 20 points

5. Coastal Carolina - 13 points

West Division

1. Louisiana (7) - 47 points

2. Arkansas State (2) - 40 points

3. South Alabama (1) - 22 points

4. Texas State - 21 points

5. ULM - 20 points

All-conference teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas, (App State, Senior)

Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)

First Team Offense

QB - Zac Thomas, App State

RB - Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB - Josh Johnson, ULM

OL - Noah Hannon, App State

OL - Baer Hunter, App State

OL - Cooper Hodges, App State

OL - Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

First Team Special Teams

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Second Team Offense

QB - Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB - Trey Ragas, Louisiana

RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State

OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State

OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

Second Team Defense

DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

Second Team Special Teams

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS - Eric Garror, Louisiana

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments