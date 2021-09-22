Athletics departments finding ways to deal with football game-day staffing challenges

“It’s not going to be without its challenges and we will require a mask for everybody in the stadium, and again, we just want it to be safe as possible,” Thomas said.

Earl Hilton, in his 10th year as N.C. A&T's athletics director, is prepping for the school’s biggest rival for its home opener, hosting N.C. Central in the Aggie-Eagle Classic at Truist Stadium.

Hilton said he had not seen anything to make him expect fewer workers available for the 6 p.m. kickoff.

Formerly a MEAC matchup between the two schools, N.C. A&T’s shift to the Big South Conference pushes this game into non-conference territory.

“It seems surreal to even think about it that it’s been 600-something days,” Hilton said. “In some ways, it feels like it was just yesterday, and other ways it feels like it was a lifetime ago. But nothing beats being back and seeing our student-athletes have a chance to play in front of our fans.”

The extra step to attend does become another caveat to weigh for fans, though. Silver’s fandom is a complex tapestry — working in Winston-Salem, he wants his children to be around Wake Forest. He’s also an A&T undergrad and a Central law graduate.