Coming off a prolific season which took the team to the College World Series, at least seven Wake Forest baseball players are awaiting the next phase of their careers as Major League Baseball holds its annual draft on Sunday. History suggests they will get their chance.

Under Coach Tom Walter, 44 players have either been chosen in the MLB draft or signed a professional contract, according to a news release from the school. The list includes six Demon Deacons drafted among the top 50 picks and successive first-round choices in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, Eric Adler was drafted by the Chicago White Sox, Michael Turconi was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays and Brendan Tinsman was the choice of the Los Angeles Angels. Among those former Wake players currently in the majors is Gavin Sheets, now in his third season. He became the first player in White Sox history with multiple hits and RBIs in their major league debut.

Stuart Fairchild, who also began his career in the majors in 2021, has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants. He made it to the Cincinnati Reds, and has helped the team climb to the top of the NL Central standings.

Jared Shuster debuted in the majors in the Atlanta Braves' starting rotation. In his last six starts, the 2020 first-round pick has compiled a 4-0 record, and he threw six innings of one-hit ball against the Mariners on May 21. Shuster is current pitching for Atlanta's AAA affiliate in Gwinnett.

One of the next Wake Forest players expected to follow in the tradition is right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder. The Albemarle native set a record for wins in a season with 15, and for strikeouts with 143. His 15-0 record was also a program best.

Lowder ranked fourth nationally with a 1.87 ERA. Also, he was the Atlantic Coast Conference leader with a 1.73 ERA, and topped the conference with 12 wins and 108 strikeouts.

A mock draft by MLB.com projects Lowder will be taken seventh in the draft by the Reds.

Another projected first-round choice is Brock Wilken, the power-hitting third baseman who set his own list of records. Wilken finished his career at Wake Forest with 71 home runs, both school and ACC records. He also hold school season records for most homers with 31, runs scored with 90 and walks with 69. His 17 home runs as a freshman also is a school record.

The mock draft has Wilken as the choice of the Tampa Bay Rays with the 31st pick. The real draft will be telecast on MLB Network and ESPN on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. Draft action on Monday and Tuesday can be seen at MLB.com and the MLB app.

Other Demon Deacons draft prospects:

Teddy McGraw, RHP

In 2022, the New York native posted the lowest opponent batting average on the team at .203 in 15 appearances. McGraw’s top performance of the season came on the road against rival NC State, as he threw 7.1 innings of scoreless ball while allowing just one hit in the season finale on May 21.

Seth Keener, RHP

In 2023, Keener posted the lowest opponent batting average among qualified pitchers on the team at .169. His 2.69 ERA was third on the team as well as the ACC. In the postseason, he logged a 13-strikeout performance in seven innings of shutout baseball in the Winston-Salem Regional against George Mason. He also picked up the win against Stanford in the Men’s College World Series after throwing 1.1 innings in relief with four punchouts. Over his three years at Wake Forrest, Keener posted a 13-3 record over 54 appearances and 19 starts.

Sean Sullivan, LHP

Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern following the 2022 season, notched 10-plus strikeouts in four of his first five appearances for the Deacs, including six innings of no-hit ball against Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 24. During his 2023 season, he broke the program record in season strikeouts-per-nine innings with 14.34. Sullivan had the second-lowest ERA in the conference at 2.45, and picked up five wins in 17 appearances, including 10 starts.

Camden Minacci, RHP

Minacci led the ACC with 13 saves, sixth-best in the nation. He posted a 2.78 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 32.1 innings pitched while walking just 10 batters. He posted 24 scoreless outings in 30 appearances this past season, including a nine-game stretch spanning little more than a month. Minacci allowed just four hits and two walks through that stretch striking out 12. Over his career, he picked up 21 saves, 136 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA in 104 innings pitched.

Bennett Lee, C

Transferring to Wake Forest ahead of the 2023 season, Lee appeared in 46 games with 43 starts for Wake Forest, collecting a .303 batting average with 43 hits, 34 RBIs and seven home runs.

OTHER DRAFT-ELIGIBLE DEACONS: IF Justin Johnson, P Derek Crum, OF Pierce Bennett, OF Tommy Hawke, P Cole Roland, OF Lucas Costello and OF Adam Cecere.