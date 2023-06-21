OMAHA, Neb. — Tom Walter has brought home all the hardware associated with his banner season as head coach at Wake Forest, but when the Demon Deacons forged their second straight comeback win to advance in the College World Series on Monday night, it’s an assistant who’s getting some credit for the job he’s done in both victories.

In wins over Stanford and LSU, the Demon Deacons (54-10) have turned to their hitting coach, Bill Cilento, to get them through the critical moments. It’s a logical choice, given that, as third-base coach, he’s helped the team all season long.

Against LSU, catcher Bennett Lee converted a critical play at the plate in the top of the eighth inning, then drove home Danny Corona with the winning run in the bottom of the inning to produce a 3-2 victory. It was a little talk with Cilento that helped Lee emerge after he went down 0-2 to Tiger reliever Thatcher Hurd.

“So I went over for some comfort,” Lee said of his meeting with Cilento. “And then he was just like, ‘Hey, man, just find a way to get this ball through. I love you.’ And it just calmed me down, put me in a good head space for one pitch. And that’s what happened.”

Cilento appreciated the father-figure reference.

“That matters more than any win. That’s who I am, that’s what I aspire to be as a coach,” Cilento told NCAA.com. “For someone to say that, wow, that’s pretty remarkable.”

Corona has been in and out of the lineup this season, but with the game on the line, he delivered an eighth-inning RBI single to help get the victory over the Cardinal. Cilento took the initiative to make sure Corona delivered.

“I thought it was a great timeout by Billy Cliento,” Walter said on Saturday. “Kind of pulled Danny down there, kind of calmed him down, get him back on the top half of the ball and get him the middle of the field there.”

Cilento’s work has produced some impressive numbers all season.

Corona’s double against LSU extended Wake Forest’s streak of games with an extra-base hit to 101. The last time the Deacs went without an extra-base hit was against Virginia in March 2022.

Brock Wilken is on an 9-for-13 run with the bases loaded, including four walks and getting hit by a pitch. His tear continued Monday night with an RBI-single in the sixth inning.

Wake Forest had hit 20 home runs in its first six NCAA tournament games, a streak that ended against LSU. The 2023 team still holds the school record with 130 homers, the fifth best total in the nation this season. Wake is 47-4 when it hits a home run, and is now 7-6 when it doesn’t clear the fences.

Meanwhile, at Rocco’s: Obviously, the fire marshal ignores Rocco’s during the College World Series. If they decided to visit, it’s a sure bet he or she would close the place down.

“Remember when COVID was a thing?” said one LSU fans trying to enter Rocco’s. “I’m going back outside.”

The place was wall-to-wall LSU fans ahead of Tuesday night’s game with Tennessee. Next door, at Lefty’s, Volunteer fans were singing “Rocky Top” at the top of their lungs.

But the focus at Rocco’s is the Jell-O Shot Challenge. As of 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, LSU was a runaway winner at 23,302 shots, surpassing the 17,000-plus consumed by Ole’ Miss last year. Wake Forest was a distant second at 6,631.

If there were Demon Deacon fans in the place, they were hiding. It’s a safe bet they were obscured by the glut of people. One LSU fan brought a trumpet into the place, playing a tune that led into a cheer that cannot be repeated in young or polite company.

“It feels like Ole’ Miss is right where they need to be,” said Chad Barry, a San Diego resident who flew in to Omaha to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first visit to the CWS with his father. “They’re Ole’ Miss. We’re LSU. Seems like a good year to be a Tiger.”

Wake Forest and LSU are sharing a hotel in downtown Omaha. Members of the Minacci and McGraw families were relaxing in the lobby and were quite content with their status in the challenge.

“They can win the Jell-O Shot Challenge,” said Mike Minacci, father of relief pitcher Cam Minacci, who won Monday night’s game with LSU. “And we’re going to win the College World Series.”