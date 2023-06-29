Wake Forest's Tom Walter, the reigning ACC Baseball Coach of the Year, has agreed to a long-term contract extension, Director of Athletics John Currie announced on Thursday.

“I would like to thank our Board of Trustees, President Susan R. Wente, Ph.D. and AD John Currie for the confidence they have in our program and the belief they have in me personally,” Walter said in a news release. “The number of people who have stepped forward to make this a reality is humbling.

“To work alongside Bill Cilento, Corey Muscara, Matt Wessinger and the rest of our staff is a privilege and an honor that I do not take for granted. Most importantly, we have the absolute best student-athletes in the world here at Wake Forest and they make my job the absolute best in the world.”

The Deacons finished the 2023 season with program records in regular season wins (45), ACC wins (22), ACC series wins (10), postseason wins (9) and overall wins (54).

Walter just completed his 14th season as Wake Forest's coach.

With 420 wins, he's the second-winningest coach in program history, trailing only George Greer.

“Coach Walter is a one of a kind human that cares about his players and program more than anyone you will meet,” said Rhett Lowder, a two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year and unanimous All-American. “It makes me proud to be a Deac knowing that Coach Walter will continue to lead a great coaching staff and team.”

“This is such an amazing opportunity for the best guy out there,” said Brock Wilken, Wake Forest's home run record holder. “There is no one I would’ve wanted to spend the last three years of this amazing college journey playing behind. Coach welcomed each one of us with open arms, mind and heart. One of the greatest coaches I’ve ever been around and even better human, and that says a lot. He surrounded us with a great staff to develop, build a culture and have a shot at bringing a title back home for the Deacs. I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for me and us as a collective group. He’s not done yet and there’s still work to do! Love you coach! Brothers forever.”

Wake Forest's 17-1 win against Pitt on April 23 marked the 400th win of Walter's Wake Forest career.

He became the third Demon Deacon coach to receive conference coach of the year honors (Greer and Marvin Crater).

This season's team made the program’s third College World Series appearance, and its first since winning the program’s first national championship in 1955.