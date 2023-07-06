GREENSBORO — Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Anthony J. McKevlin Award, which is presented annually to the ACC’s top male athlete, as announced by the league office on Thursday.

Lowder joins exclusive Demon Deacon company in being selected for the award, as Tim Duncan (1997), Randolph Childress (1995), Brian Piccolo (1965), Len Chappell (1962) and Dickie Hemric (1955) are the other Wake Forest recipients. In addition to being the first player in Wake Forest baseball history to receive the honor, he's also just the sixth baseball player in conference history to be selected in the 70-year history of the award.

“It truly is an honor to be named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year,” Lowder said. “I want to thank the coaching staff at Wake Forest for giving me the opportunity to represent this great program, university and conference. It is a dream come true to be on the same list as such great athletes.”

“Coaching Rhett Lowder has truly been an honor,” said Coach Tom Walter. “Whether it be in the classroom, on the baseball diamond or in his social life, Rhett exudes excellence. The impact he has made on our program and his teammates is immeasurable. He exemplifies our Wake Forest motto, Pro Humanitate, and is the consummate Deac. I could not be more proud.”

Lowder, an Albemarle native, put together a record-breaking campaign during a 2023 season in which Wake Forest was ranked No. 1 nationally and made the team’s second trip to the Men’s College World Series.

Lowder became the second pitcher in ACC history to win back-to-back ACC Pitcher of the Year awards, setting new program records in wins (15) and strikeouts (143) while pitching the fourth-most innings ever (120 1/3) by a Demon Deacon.

His 15 victories were the most in the country during the 2023 season and he also ranked in the top 10 nationally in ERA (1.87; fourth), strikeouts (fourth) and WHIP (.95; eighth).

In ACC play, Lowder shut out four opponents (Miami, Louisville, Boston College and Florida State) while earning ACC Pitcher of the Week three times after those performances. Dating to his 2022 ACC Pitcher of the Year season, Lowder allowed three earned runs or less in 33 of his past 35 starts and has gone at least six innings in 32 starts.

Lowder, one of a program-record 12 Demon Deacons to be placed on the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team, was also selected as the ACC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in June. Lowder, an economics major who has a 3.6 career GPA, became the third Demon Deacon in program history to receive the academic honor as he was also named a first-team Academic All-American.