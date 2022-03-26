Coach K earns record 13th trip to Final Four as Duke rolls past Arkansas

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the Blue Devils' most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run.
A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke (32-6) frustrated fourth-seeded Arkansas (28-9) on the offensive end to get back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015.
Keep scrolling for photo highlights from both of Saturday's Elite Eight contests
Coach K will try to follow the path of the only coach to win more NCAA men's titles as John Wooden won his 10th championship in his final season at UCLA in 1975. Krzyzewski broke the tie he had with Wooden for most Final Four appearances with the commanding win over the Razorbacks.
“I'm so happy. We call it crossing the bridge,” said Krzyzewski, who announced last summer this season would be his last. “There's nothing like being a regional champ and going to the Final Four and playing on that Saturday with three other champions. It's an amazing day.”
Duke's upcoming matchup in New Orleans next Saturday will be historic either way — either its first NCAA Tournament meeting with archrival North Carolina or an unfathomable tangle in the national semifinals with 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.
Full story here: PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Duke rolls past Arkansas in Elite 8 action
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks onto the court before his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) shoots against Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) and guard JD Notae (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Duke in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts toward players during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke center Mark Williams, left, reaches for the ball in front of guard Jeremy Roach, right, and Arkansas guard JD Notae during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures toward the court during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts toward players during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, left, reacts toward officials during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Duke in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke center Mark Williams (15) celebrates with guard Trevor Keels (1) during the first half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) shoots against Arkansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a three point basket against Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) gestures during the first half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke forward Paolo Banchero celebrates during the first half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Arkansas forward Trey Wade, bottom, dunks against Duke forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke forward AJ Griffin (21) celebrates in front of teammates on the bench after shooting a three point basket against Arkansas during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke cheerleaders perform during the second half of a college basketball game between Duke and Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke center Mark Williams (15) celebrates after his team defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, top, shoots against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, second from right, huddles with players during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke forward AJ Griffin (21) celebrates after shooting a three point basket against Arkansas during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Mickie Krzyzewski, the wife of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game between Duke and Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke players celebrate after defeating Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke players celebrate after defeating Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Photos: Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, left, and center Josh Carlton battles for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Villanova forward Brandon Slater vies for the ball with Houston center Josh Carlton (25) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Villanova guard Justin Moore, left, vies for the ball with Houston forward J'Wan Roberts during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova guard Caleb Daniels watches the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Houston center Josh Carlton dunks in front of Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Houston guard Taze Moore celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Villanova forward Brandon Slater celebrates after scoring against Houston during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Houston guard Taze Moore celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Houston guard Jamal Shead reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels celebrates after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova celebrates with the trophy after their wim against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova celebrates with the trophy after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, right, celebrates after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels cuts the net after after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova guard Caleb Daniels cuts the net after after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Villanova head coach Jay Wright leaves the court after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels leaves the court after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
