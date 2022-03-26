 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coach K earns record 13th trip to Final Four as Duke rolls past Arkansas

APTOPIX NCAA Arkansas Duke Basketball

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. 

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the Blue Devils' most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run.

A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke (32-6) frustrated fourth-seeded Arkansas (28-9) on the offensive end to get back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015.

Coach K will try to follow the path of the only coach to win more NCAA men's titles as John Wooden won his 10th championship in his final season at UCLA in 1975. Krzyzewski broke the tie he had with Wooden for most Final Four appearances with the commanding win over the Razorbacks.

“I'm so happy. We call it crossing the bridge,” said Krzyzewski, who announced last summer this season would be his last. “There's nothing like being a regional champ and going to the Final Four and playing on that Saturday with three other champions. It's an amazing day.”

Duke's upcoming matchup in New Orleans next Saturday will be historic either way — either its first NCAA Tournament meeting with archrival North Carolina or an unfathomable tangle in the national semifinals with 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. Full story here:

NCAA Arkansas Duke Basketball

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

