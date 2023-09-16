Guard Jao Ituka of Wake Forest, who was lost for most of last season after suffering a right-knee injury that required surgery, has had to have another surgery to repair a lateral meniscus injury to his left knee.

He suffered the injury in a practice earlier this week, according to a news release on Friday from Wake Forest.

Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons said Ituka will be out from four to six months which means he’s likely lost for this next season as well.

"We are heartbroken for Jao,” Forbes said in a statement. “He worked so hard to rehabilitate his injured right knee that ended his season a year ago. All his hard work and perseverance put him in position for playing time this upcoming season.”

Ituka, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, transferred before last season from Marist. He played in just six games last season for a total of 51 minutes and averaged three points per game.

“Jao is a resilient young man and I know he will overcome this latest setback," Forbes said.