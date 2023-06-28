A storied history at Bowman Gray Stadium

There have been plenty of major events at the Stadium, whose main tenants are the Bowman Gray Stadium racing NASCAR series that is in year 75 and Winston-Salem State football games in the fall.

Consider that through the years, Joe Louis boxed in an exhibition match, Bob Hope and Doris Day sang and danced in a show at the Stadium, which is owned by the city of Winston-Salem.

Richard Petty won his 100th career race at the Stadium and Patti LaBelle and Luther Vandross sang there in a concert in 1984.

Wake Forest also used to play football there from 1956 until 1967 until Groves Stadium was built near campus. During that span, Brian Piccolo ran all over ACC opponents before going to the Chicago Bears where he died of cancer at the age of 26. He was the focus of the movie “Brian’s Song” which is maybe the biggest tear-jerker of a movie that was made in the 1970's.

When it first opened Bowman Gray Stadium had room for 12,000 but at some point it was determined that the attendance figure was 17,000. The City of Winston-Salem, which owns the stadium, says officially that it holds around 13,500.

Maybe one reason those numbers have gotten inflated through the years is seeing how many fans come through the gates when Winston-Salem State has a homecoming football game or opening night for a Bowman Gray Stadium racing season.

According to an article from the downtown Winston-Salem Public Library, in 1952 Joe McFadden, a former football star at Atkins High School, began his climb to a heavyweight championship match and talked Louis into coming to Winston-Salem for an exhibition match.

It ended up being the final four rounds of Louis’ boxing career.

There have been several musical events as well including the first event ever held on May 1, 1937 that was sponsored by local Mozart club. It featured Moravian brass bands and choirs from local churches and schools.

The Winston-Salem Journal & Sentinel also held a series of weekly concerts of spiritual, popular, folk and classical music, called “Melody in Moonlight.” There was also a jitterbug contest that was a big hit.

From 1955 through 1960 the Washington Redskins played the Green Bay Packers in exhibition games and in the final season Vince Lombardi coached in his first season in Green Bay.

One of the bigger Wake Forest football games at the Stadium was in 1960 when N.C. State and Roman Gabriel took on the Demon Deacons and quarterback Norman Snead. Both had long NFL careers.

And while most remember Big House Gaines winning 828 games and a Division II national championship for Winston-Salem State in basketball, he also coached at Bowman Gray Stadium. From 1946-49 he coached the WSSU football team and went 20-12-4 during that span.

Bill Hayes, 80, also patrolled the sidelines for 12 years and went 89-40-2 and then took N.C. A&T’s program and turned it into a winner. Hayes and Pete Richardson, who succeeded Hayes at WSSU, are both in the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Besides Petty winning a race at Bowman Gray Stadium other winners include Petty's father, Lee, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Junior Johnson.

The Bowman Gray Stadium NASCAR series has also had storied winners and two of them, Tim Brown and Burt Myers, are dominating the Modified Division. Brown is the all-time wins leader with 98 and Myers is second with 90 wins.

