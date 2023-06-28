Bob Hope and Doris Day once performed at Bowman Gray Stadium, which opened in 1937, boxer Joe Louis fought in a four-round exhibition there and "The King" Richard Petty won his 100th career race there.
Now, the Carolina Disco Turkeys will make history Sunday playing the first organized baseball game at one of Winston-Salem’s most historic venues.
“It’s going to be sick,” said pitcher Conner Frail, a recent Reynolds High School graduate who will play baseball at Gaston College this coming season. “I’ve never been to the races over there, but it just seems like a cool atmosphere to play in.”
On Sunday at 4 p.m. the Disco Turkeys, a wooden bat team consisting of college players, will play the Uwarrie Wampus Cats. There will also be games on Monday and Tuesday as a baseball field will be constructed for the first time on the football field and near the quarter-mile asphalt racing track.
People are also reading…
The Bowman Gray Stadium racing season, which is in its 75th year, is taking the weekend off for the Fourth of July holiday. That created an opening for the Disco Turkeys to make a little history.
“I mean, we are showing up to a race track to play baseball,” Frail said. “Not everybody can say they played baseball at Bowman Gray, but we’ll be able to say that. We’ve heard there’s 1,000 tickets sold already.”
Home plate will be in the vicinity of Turn One, meaning the right-field wall will be only about 215 feet from home plate, according to Robert Mulhern, the venue manager of Bowman Gray Stadium.
“We recently had a gigantic turf pitcher’s mound to college specifications delivered to us and the netting backstop came in,” team president Greg Sullivan said. “It’s all real now, and we can’t wait to get the players in there. We’re still expecting a lot of home runs to right field with the short porch…”
For manager Scott Kirby, who has been in Winston-Salem for 13 years, playing in Bowman Gray Stadium is a big deal. He’s brought his family to the racing before, so when the notion was brought up about possibly playing games there he was all in.
“With the dimensions and how it might look I walked if off with Greg so I was sort of able to wrap my head around it,” Kirby said. “It’s been pretty fun to kind of see this come about.”
Kirby said with the short right-field temporary wall the left-handed hitters will have an advantage.
“The right-handed hitters can also go that way,” Kirby said. “And there are no rules like in softball with how many home runs can be hit, so it’s going to be different.”
The Disco Turkeys have several local players who grew up in Winston-Salem or the surrounding area, and they realize the significance of playing at a race track that doubles as a football stadium for Winston-Salem State.
Tyler Shytle, who played at Oak Grove High School and at Surry Community College, was a teammate of Chase Robertson at Oak Grove. Robertson, who graduated earlier this month from Oak Grove, is leading the points’ race in the Sportsman Division.
“I know Chase pretty well, so it’s kind of cool that we’re playing baseball there and I know Chase drives over there,” said Shytle, who has been to the races on Saturday nights in recent years. “It’s going to be an awesome experience, and we are all looking forward to this. It’s historic with us being the first team to play there.”
Catcher Banks Cox, a former player at West Forsyth, will play at Guilford Tech this season. He remembers going to Bowman Gray Stadium to see the races two summers ago.
“It’s so much fun with the racing, and we actually got in the front row,” Cox said. “We were super close, but I couldn’t hear after we left. The atmosphere there is so good.”
As for playing three games at Bowman Gray Stadium, Cox is looking forward to seeing how the field actually looks.
“We are all super excited and grateful to be able to play there,” Cox said. “We play some at the Dash stadium and over at Wake Forest (at Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark) so this will be very cool. To be the first to play baseball there is something we’ve all talked about.”
The Disco Turkeys give college players from around the area a chance to stay sharp in the summer months. Among the colleges being represented are players from Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Winthrop, N.C. A&T, Longwood, Carolina University, Mars Hill and UNC Pembroke.
Banks says he had labrum surgery eight months ago so he’s using this summer to get back into playing shape.
“For this to be so close to home for a lot of us on the team is just a blessing,” Cox said about the Disco Turkeys who are 9-6 so far this season. “We all get along so well and are hanging out all the time.”
Shytle said he’s tried to figure out what the field might look like.
“I don’t know how the dugouts will work,” Shytle said. “Maybe we’ll bring lawn chairs out there instead.”
Tickets are $10 and parking is $5. Monday and Tuesday's games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
336-727-4081
@johndellWSJ