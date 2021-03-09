Bounce in their step: Fans, though not many of them, happy to see basketball at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO – All it took was a few clicks on cell phone, and Ryan Mays and his 10-year-old son, Zeb, had choice seats to Tuesday’s two sessions at the ACC men’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

That’s a stark contrast to tournaments past where finding a ticket or tickets was not easy.

“I got them off tickpick.com this morning,” said Mays, who is from Burlington. “It wasn’t hard at all to get them.”

On StubHub.com, another place to buy tickets online, $6 per ticket would've gotten you in.

Mays paid just $103 for two tickets for all three games on Tuesday, five rows up behind the basket.

The buzz of the tournament is different during this pandemic, but fans who there were glad to return to some sort of normalcy. Th

A sign of the times was the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, just a few feet from one of the entrances to the Coliseum, which was filling with people getting their COVID-19 vaccines. The Special Events Center is usually the site for the ACC’s FanFest, which isn't being held this year.

Lindsey Morris, who drove from Asheville, finally found the entrance to get his shot, and two national guardsmen took his temperature.