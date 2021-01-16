 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandon Einstein helps High Point University to a win over Gardner-Webb at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course
0 comments

Brandon Einstein helps High Point University to a win over Gardner-Webb at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course

{{featured_button_text}}
sss

Brandon Einstein shot 3 under 67 on Friday to help High Point beat Gardner-Webb in a match at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course.

 High Point University Photo

Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, helped the Panthers to a win over Gardner-Webb on Friday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Einstein, who was playing on his home course, shot a 3-under 67 in the Panthers’ victory.

Also helping the Panthers to the win was freshman Grady Newton, who is a graduate of Oak Grove High School. Newton shot 72.

The Panthers won by six shots.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News