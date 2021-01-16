Brandon Einstein helps High Point University to a win over Gardner-Webb at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course

Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point University, helped the Panthers to a win over Gardner-Webb on Friday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
Einstein, who was playing on his home course, shot a 3-under 67 in the Panthers’ victory.
Also helping the Panthers to the win was freshman Grady Newton, who is a graduate of Oak Grove High School. Newton shot 72.
The Panthers won by six shots.
John Dell
