Brunch with the Wake Forest football team will be Saturday morning against Vanderbilt at Allegacy Stadium.
The game time of 11 a.m. gives fans a chance to tailgate early. The start time is a new television window for the ACC Network, affording the network the chance to broadcast four games on Saturday.
Coach Dave Clawson, who admitted that college football is more of a TV show these days, doesn’t mind the early start. The adjustments will be made Friday night with an earlier curfew, and then Saturday morning the team will assemble earlier than usual.
“Let’s kick the thing off and it will be the morning start,” Clawson said, “but it doesn’t bother me at all.”
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest watches from the sidelines in last week's win over Elon.
The Demon Deacons are 1-0 after beating Elon last week in their opener, while the Commodores are 2-0 after wins at home over Hawaii (35-28) and Alabama A&M (47-13).
Because Nashville is in the central time zone the game will be broadcast at 10 a.m. local time.
One of the encouraging signs for Clawson about the defense is what he saw on film. There were not a lot of missed tackles in the win over Elon, something that was evident in the opener last season against VMI.
“Last year, we had I think over 10 missed tackles,” he said, “so I was encouraged, but cautiously optimistic, because again, we have 11 more games, all against FBS teams and 10 against Power Five teams. So we need to get better because the competition is going to be better.”
Clawson also said that Vanderbilt’s offense is much improved over the last time the two teams played.
Jurgens can play guard or center and did both in the win over Elon
Quarterback AJ Swann has been very efficient through two games, going 34 of 59 passing for 452 yards with five touchdown passes and one interception. Wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan have combined for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
“Swann’s now their quarterback, and they have an offensive identity,” Clawson said. “They’ve got four starters back on the O-line and they’ve got depth at tailback, they got good tight ends, but they’ve got two absolute dudes in Sheppard and McGowan and they could play anywhere in the country, so those guys are really good players.”
The Demon Deacons had a very good showing on offense in the first half against Elon as quarterback Mitch Griffis made his second career start. He also started in last year’s blowout opening win against VMI.
“(Griffis) did some really good things, and he was accurate,” Clawson said. “The pick six wasn’t completely his fault, and he threw the ball right to the safety but, you know, there was an alignment error in that, but if it was corrected, it’s probably not a pick. I just think it’s about settling down. You know, I just think at times, he tried to do maybe a little too much. And I think at times he held on to the ball too long.”
The Demon Deacons play at home on Saturday against Vanderbilt at 11 a.m.
The depth chart for the Demon Deacons for this week didn’t change much. Clawson said starting linebacker Chase Jones is still in concussion protocol, so the coach wasn’t sure if Jones would play on Saturday.
Jacob Roberts, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T, started in place of Jones and had a sack and assists on seven tackles in the win over Elon.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest 37-17 over Elon in first home football game of the season
Wake Forest players run out on the field before the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest captains meet for the coin toss before the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Caleb Carlson kicks to Elon in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon’s Matthew Downing (12) looks for a pass in the first half of an ACC football game against Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin (2) is tackled by Elon’s Brandon Tyson (12) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon’s Nick Veloz (10) tackles Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin (2) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Justice Ellison (6) runs the ball in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jacob Roberts (40) smiles as he walks out on the field in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jacob Roberts sacks Elon quarterback Matthew Downing (12) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis moves around Elon defense in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Cameron Hite (20) tries to avoid the tackle of Elon’s Caleb Curtain (1) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Wesley Grimes (8) runs the ball in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) tries to break away from Elon’s Ishmel Atkins (32 in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s AJ Williams (7) pulls Elon’s Chandler Brayboy (4) out of bounds in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jacob Zuhr (90) celebrates a tackle with teammate Quincy Bryant (26) in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon quarterback Matthew Downing (12) throws a pass in the first half of an ACC football game against Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jamare Glasker (25) tackles Elon’s Jamarien Dalton (84) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jamare Glasker (25) celebrates a tackle with teammates Kendron Wayman (5) and Chelen Garnes (9) in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) runs the ball in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks (80) makes a touchdown reception over Elon’s Antonio White (3) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammate Cameron Hite (20) in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Matthew Dennis (99) lines up a point after touchdown in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Kendron Wayman (5) tackles Elon quarterback Matthew Downing (12) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Kendron Wayman (5) celebrates tackling Elon quarterback Matthew Downing (12) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson (1) tackles Elon’s Chandler Brayboy (4) in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches in the first half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Demarcus Rankin (22) makes an interception over Elon’s Onuma Dieke (14) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Demarcus Rankin (22) celebrates his interception over Elon in the first half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon’s Chandler Brayboy (4) has a pass broken up by Wake Forest’s DaShawn Jones (10) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin (2) runs the ball in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks to his team in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis throws a pass in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis looks to throw a pass in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Ivan Mora (36) and Matthew Dennis (99) celebrate a field goal in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha (3) and DaShawn Jones (10) tackle Elon’s Jordan Bonner (0) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Quincy Bryant (26) and Jacob Roberts (4) tackle Elon’s Jalen Hampton (1) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jacob Roberts (4) celebrates tackling Elon’s Jalen Hampton (1) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon’s Jordan Bonner (0) breaks away from Wake Forest’s DaShawn Jones (10) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Elon’s Dylan Tucker (24) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Pass interference was called on the play.
Wake Forest’s DaShawn Jones (10) celebrates an interception with teammates Dylan Hazen (24) and Malik Mustapha (3) in the second half of an ACC football game against Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne (23) breaks away from Elon’s Brandon Tyson (12) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne (23) scores a touchdown while under pressure from Elon’s Caleb Curtain (1) in the second half of an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Elijah Hall (99) shares a laugh with teammates following the Deacons’ 37-17 victory over the Elon Phoenix in an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson celebrates with Malik Mustapha (3) following the Deacons’ 37-17 victory over the Elon Phoenix in an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson celebrates with Malik Mustapha (3) following the Deacons' 37-17 victory over the Elon Phoenix in an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest’s Jacob Roberts (40) looks on following the Deacons’ 37-17 victory over the Elon Phoenix in an ACC football game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
