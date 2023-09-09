Brunch with the Wake Forest football team will be Saturday morning against Vanderbilt at Allegacy Stadium.

The game time of 11 a.m. gives fans a chance to tailgate early. The start time is a new television window for the ACC Network, affording the network the chance to broadcast four games on Saturday.

Coach Dave Clawson, who admitted that college football is more of a TV show these days, doesn’t mind the early start. The adjustments will be made Friday night with an earlier curfew, and then Saturday morning the team will assemble earlier than usual.

“Let’s kick the thing off and it will be the morning start,” Clawson said, “but it doesn’t bother me at all.”

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 after beating Elon last week in their opener, while the Commodores are 2-0 after wins at home over Hawaii (35-28) and Alabama A&M (47-13).

Because Nashville is in the central time zone the game will be broadcast at 10 a.m. local time.

One of the encouraging signs for Clawson about the defense is what he saw on film. There were not a lot of missed tackles in the win over Elon, something that was evident in the opener last season against VMI.

“Last year, we had I think over 10 missed tackles,” he said, “so I was encouraged, but cautiously optimistic, because again, we have 11 more games, all against FBS teams and 10 against Power Five teams. So we need to get better because the competition is going to be better.”

Clawson also said that Vanderbilt’s offense is much improved over the last time the two teams played.

Quarterback AJ Swann has been very efficient through two games, going 34 of 59 passing for 452 yards with five touchdown passes and one interception. Wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan have combined for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

“Swann’s now their quarterback, and they have an offensive identity,” Clawson said. “They’ve got four starters back on the O-line and they’ve got depth at tailback, they got good tight ends, but they’ve got two absolute dudes in Sheppard and McGowan and they could play anywhere in the country, so those guys are really good players.”

The Demon Deacons had a very good showing on offense in the first half against Elon as quarterback Mitch Griffis made his second career start. He also started in last year’s blowout opening win against VMI.

“(Griffis) did some really good things, and he was accurate,” Clawson said. “The pick six wasn’t completely his fault, and he threw the ball right to the safety but, you know, there was an alignment error in that, but if it was corrected, it’s probably not a pick. I just think it’s about settling down. You know, I just think at times, he tried to do maybe a little too much. And I think at times he held on to the ball too long.”

The depth chart for the Demon Deacons for this week didn’t change much. Clawson said starting linebacker Chase Jones is still in concussion protocol, so the coach wasn’t sure if Jones would play on Saturday. Jacob Roberts, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T, started in place of Jones and had a sack and assists on seven tackles in the win over Elon.

