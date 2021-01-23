Cameron Ponder, a former Mount Tabor star, breaks 4-minute mile barrier in college meet for Furman

Cameron Ponder, a junior at Furman, became the fifth runner from the Triad to break the four-minute mile.

Ponder, a Mount Tabor graduate, ran a 3:59.34 on Friday in the Samford Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.

Coach Robert Gary said on the Furman website that Ponder’s performance was the highlight for the Paladins.

“We currently have three sub-4-minute milers in the program: Cameron, Ryan Adams and Aaron Weir,” Gary said on the school’s website. “But perhaps even more impressive than Cam's commitment to this goal throughout this strange year is the fact that every time we have had someone in the program break 4 minutes, it is with the help of another in the program rabbiting.

“Our master goal for indoors is to keep everyone healthy and for every person to achieve a personal record."

In 2018 at Mount Tabor Ponder had the state's fastest mile time of 4:04.24.