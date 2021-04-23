Carolina leads ACC men's golf championship; Wake Forest in fifth place

MILTON, Ga. — North Carolina, posting 15 under par on its second 18 holes, will take a nine-shot lead into Saturday's final round of stroke play at the ACC men's golf championship at the Capital City Club's Crabapple Course.

The Tar Heels, ranked No. 17 nationally, are 21 under par, with No. 10 N.C. State in second place at 12 under. The top four teams at the end of Saturday's 18 holes, with play beginning at 9 a.m., will advance to match-play semifinals Sunday.

No. 4 Clemson (9 under) is in third place, with second-ranked Florida State (3 under) fourth. Fifth-ranked Wake Forest is 2 over par, five shots out of fourth place, two strokes better than Georgia Tech and three ahead of Duke.

State's Ben Shipp leads the individual standings at 8 under par, and Carolina's Ryan Burnett is 7 under. An individual champion will be announced after 54 holes.

The championship match scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday (ACCNX).

The NCAA men's regionals will be May 16-19, with the national championship tournament May 28-June 2 at Scottsdale, Ariz.