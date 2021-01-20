Champagnie's 31-point effort helps send Pitt past Duke 79-73

PITTSBURGH — Justin Champagnie tied a career-high 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Pittsburgh held off Duke for a 79-73 win on Tuesday night.

It was the fifth 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound effort for the sophomore Champagnie in just his eighth game of the season for the Panthers (8-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Au’Diese Toney scored 13 of his 22 points from the foul line and had 11 rebounds for Pitt. Xavier Johnson added nine points and a career-high 11 assists.

Following Matthew Hurt's layup with 1:23 remaining to bring Duke (5-4, 3-2) within 75-73, Toney threw down a dunk off a pass from Johnson with 56 seconds left to seal the win despite the fact the Panthers missed four foul shots in the last 17 seconds.

Pitt extended its 43-34 halftime lead to 55-40 on Champagnie's layup with 16:32 to go. The Blue Devils proceeded to outscore Pitt 33-24 for the remainder but never took the lead.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 24 points — 18 after halftime — grabbed 15 rebounds and passed for seven assists for Duke before fouling out with 2:15 left.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 15 points for Duke, Hurt 13 and Jeremy Roach 11.