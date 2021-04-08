Charlie Scott on UNC's hiring of Hubert Davis, Black head coaches and the way he would use today's student-athlete platform

He averaged 22.1 points per game for his Tar Heels and authored a 10-year pro career after that. He joined the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

His success became a major pillar in the program’s ascension to two national championships under Smith and three more during Williams’ tenure.

Walter Davis, the uncle of Hubert who played just after Scott (1973 to 1977) at UNC, explained as much last year.

“When I got to Carolina, I just had to play ball, listen to Coach and go to class,” Davis said, according to the Phoenix Suns' website. “That was it. He (Scott) took all the heat. He made that possible for all of us to do that at Carolina."

Scott combatted expectations throughout his career. He said that came in both the form of his own pressure, but also from the others wanted him to fail. When he performed well on the court, he said, it came with relief that he’d met the high standard that burdened his ability to appreciate achievements.

“I never enjoyed it as much as I should’ve or could’ve at that moment,” Scott said of his career. “... It’s pretty neat to know the things I was able to do and to set a standard that would be replicated and done even better by others.”