Clemson and North Carolina will play for ACC championship in football on Saturday night in Charlotte

The ACC championship will be decided on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when North Carolina takes on Clemson.

Both head coaches, Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers, were available to journalists earlier this week.

UNC App St football

Coach Mack Brown of North Carolina will try to win the school's first ACC championship in football since 1980.

The Tar Heels will be going for their first ACC championship in football since 1980 while the Tigers will be going for their first since 2020. Since the ACC championship game started in 2005 the Tigers have won seven ACC titles. The Tigers will also be going for their 21st ACC title, the most in conference history.

The game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers and the Tar Heels will play on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Charlotte

ACC Championship Games

2005: Florida State 27, Va. Tech 22

2006: Wake Forest 9, Ga. Tech 6

2007: Va. Tech 30, Boston College 16

2008: Va. Tech 30, Boston College 12

2009: Ga. Tech 39, Clemson 34

2010: Va. Tech 44, Florida State 33

2011: Clemson 38, Va. Tech 10

2012: Florida State 21, Ga. Tech 15

2013: Florida State 45, Duke 7

2014: Florida State 37, Ga. Tech 35

2015: Clemson 45, North Carolina 37

2016: Clemson 42, Va. Tech 35

2017: Clemson 38, Miami 3

2018: Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10

2019: Clemson 62, Virginia 17

2020: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

2021: Pittsburgh 45, Wake Forest 21

All-time ACC Football Titles

Clemson 20

Florida State 15

Maryland 9

N.C. State 7

Duke 7

North Carolina 5

Virginia Tech 4

Wake Forest 2

Georgia Tech 2

Virginia 2

Pittsburgh 1

South Carolina 1

Note: Maryland and South Carolina are no longer in ACC

