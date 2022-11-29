Clemson and North Carolina will play for ACC championship in football on Saturday night in Charlotte

The ACC championship will be decided on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when North Carolina takes on Clemson.
Both head coaches, Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers, were available to journalists earlier this week.
The Tar Heels will be going for their first ACC championship in football since 1980 while the Tigers will be going for their first since 2020. Since the ACC championship game started in 2005 the Tigers have won seven ACC titles. The Tigers will also be going for their 21st ACC title, the most in conference history.