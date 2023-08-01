Clemson has been picked to win the ACC in football with Wake Forest picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll that was released on Tuesday morning.

The poll was conducted last week at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte and the Tigers, who went 11-3 last season and beat North Carolina in the championship game, were picked to finish first.

The ACC no longer has divisional play with the top two teams playing in the championship game in Charlotte in December.

Clemson was predicted as the champions on 103 ballots. Coming off a 10-3 season and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl, Florida State racked up 67 first-place votes. North Carolina (5) and N.C. State (1) also earned first-place votes.

Clemson paced all teams with 2,370 points, while Florida State held the second slot with 2,304 points. North Carolina was third with 1,981 points, and N.C. State nabbed fourth with 1,662 points.

The next three teams were tightly bunched, with Miami fifth with 1,553 points and Duke and Pitt tied for sixth with 1,511 points each.

Louisville (1,344) was eighth in the preseason prognostications, while Wake Forest (1,181) took ninth. The 10 through 14 spots were held by Syracuse (826), Virginia Tech (678), Georgia Tech (633), Boston College (561) and Virginia (365).

The Demon Deacons, who have won 19 games over the last two seasons, were 8-5 a year ago. Coach Dave Clawson will go for an eighth straight trip to a bowl game. That bowl streak is second in the ACC only to Clemson's streak of 18 straight.

Wake Forest, which lost 11 of 22 starters from last season, is tied for 10th in the nation for the longest active bowl streak in college football.

"The way that I approach it is that we want to maximize the ability of every team we have," Clawson said last week in Charlotte. "So I think every football team kind of has a range of what they can accomplish, and our goal every year is to maximize that range. We’ll start figuring out in the next month during training camp what the range of this football team is.

"I think we have a chance to have a really good team."

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson and Coach Dabo Swinney have won seven of the last eight ACC championships. The Tigers have won the most football titles in conference history with 21 and the Seminoles are next with 15 titles.