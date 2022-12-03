Clemson rolls past North Carolina in ACC football championship game in Charlotte

Clemson has made its way back to the top of the mountain in the ACC.

The ninth-ranked Tigers mauled the 23rd-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 in front of nearly 65,000 fans in the ACC championship game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers won their seventh ACC title in the last eight seasons as Coach Dabo Swinney’s team rebounded nicely from a loss last week to rival South Carolina.

The Tar Heels were trying to win their first ACC championship since the Lawrence Taylor-led 1980 team won the title but had way too many mistakes to make it much of a game.

Three observations

1. It was a quick hook for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as he was pulled after two series with both resulting in punts. Coach Dabo Swinney turned to 19-year-old freshman Cade Klubnik who was nothing short of perfect in the first half. But the time he was done the Tigers were leading 24-10 at halftime. Klubnik had played in relief several times this season with his most success in a comeback win over Syracuse. He was 10 of 11 passing for 149 yards and one touchdown and also rushed the ball four times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

2. Quarterback Drake Maye never could get settled in the first half, but a lot of that was due to the pressure the Tigers were bringing. The few times Maye did connect with his receivers were when he floated out of the pocket or was forced out of the pocket. The Tar Heels scored on their first possession of the game to lead 7-0 but the other four possessions in the first half resulted in a punt, a turnover, a blocked field-goal attempt and a field goal late in the half.

3. Nate Wiggins has come a long way this season for the Clemson Tigers. Earlier this season Wake Forest’s wide receivers seemingly beat him long on every other play in the Tigers overtime win over the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem. But Wiggins has been very good in the second half of the season. He blocked a field-goal attempt and also returned his first interception of the season back for a touchdown early in the third quarter that pretty much put the game away for the Tigers. Maye made the errant throw and Wiggins capitalized.

Stars

North Carolina

QB Drake Maye: 26 of 43 passing for 268 yards with one rushing touchdown.

WR Josh Downs: 11 catches for 100 yards.

TE Kamari Morales: 3 catches for 45 yards.

RB Elijah Green: 19 carries for 63 yards.

DB Will Hardy: 9 tackles.

Clemson

QB Cade Klubnik: 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and one touchdown pass; 7 carries for 30 yards and one touchdown.

WR Antonio Williams: 3 catches for 40 yards.

WR Cole Turner: 3 catches for 101 yards.

RB Will Shipley: 7 carries for 18 yards and one touchdown; 4 catches for 26 yards.

LB Barrett Carter: 9 tackles and one pass breakup.

LB Trenton Simpson: 9 tackles with three sacks.

What they’re saying

Coach Mack Brown of UNC before Saturday’s game: "I'm not going to sit around and feel bad. I'm not going to feel embarrassed for nine wins. I'll give two teams credit that beat us at home at the end, which I'm disappointed in. But when your team plays as hard as they can play, that's all you can ask them to do."

Coach Dabo Swinney of Clemson before Saturday’s game: "The reality is we're a 10-2 football team playing for our league title and one of the most consistent teams in the country. Nobody's got their head in the sand. We've got to get better in a lot of areas, but we know that."

“We went into the game saying we were going to play (Klubnik) in the third series but we were hoping D.J. would play well but he didn’t,” Swinney said. “Cade came in and did a great job and I’m so proud of him. The reality is we wouldn’t have won the Atlantic (Division) and wouldn’t have been here without D.J. and we wouldn’t have won the ACC championship without Cade.”

“I’m so thankful for all the people I’m surrounded by every day,” Klubnik said. “Weather it’s the strength coaches, or the guys in the QB room. Me and D.J. have such a great relationship and I’m just so thankful to him and what he’s meant to me. He’s been a role model for me and I just love football.”

By the numbers…

This is the second straight season that the ACC will not be in the College Football playoffs….

Before Saturday’s game quarterback Drake Maye led all of FBS in total offense (4,476 yards) and is fourth in yards passing (3,847) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (35)….

In the 18-year history of the ACC Championship game it’s been played in Charlotte for 12 of those years….

Nine ACC team are bowl eligible this season. Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels dominated time of possession in the first half keeping the ball for nearly 19 minutes but only had 10 points to show for it. The Tar Heels had 42 plays to the Tigers 28 in the first half….

This was the final game between the two division winners. The ACC will go to a different scheduling model starting next season and the two teams with the best conference records will play for the conference championship….

Next games

North Carolina (9-4) and Clemson (11-2) will find out on Sunday which bowl game it will play in this month. Before Saturday night’s game CBSsportsline.com had Clemson playing in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee and North Carolina playing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl.