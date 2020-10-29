Clemson's Lawrence tests positive

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be out this week against Boston College due to COVID-19 protocol, a source confirmed to The State.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. CBS Sports and other national outlets also reported Lawrence is out because of a positive COVID test.

Clemson is set to host Boston College on Saturday and travel to Notre Dame next weekend.

With Lawrence out, backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to get the start against the Eagles, assuming he isn't a close contact. Uiagalelei is a true freshman who has appeared in five games this season.

The California native is 12-for-19 passing for 102 yards. He has also rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson players are tested Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Lawrence participated in media availability on Tuesday.