Coach Jay Vidovich, a former head coach at Wake Forest, is back in College Cup with Pittsburgh

CARY - For Wake Forest soccer fans there’s still a good reason to pay attention to the College Cup this weekend in Cary.

Jay Vidovich, the former head coach of the Demon Deacons, has Pittsburgh in the College Cup for the first time in history. The Panthers will take on Indiana in the 8:30 p.m. game on Friday at WakeMed Field.

In 2007 Vidovich, 61, guided the Deacons to the school’s lone NCAA championship. During one stretch of his time in Winston-Salem Vidovich had the Deacons in four straight College Cups.

“I am very proud of them and I think we did a great job of taking our opportunities controlling the match and managing it and with exceptional goals,” Vidovich said after Monday’s 3-0 win over Washington. “We're looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the semifinal."

For seven seasons Coach Bobby Muuss was an assistant for Vidovich before Muuss left to coach at the University of Denver in 2006. When Vidovich left Wake Forest for a one-year stint coaching in pro soccer after the 2014 season Muuss was hired away from Denver.

Muuss and Vidovich have remained close through the years and while Muuss was disappointed the Deacons lost 2-1 on Monday night in Cary to North Carolina, he was happy for Vidovich.