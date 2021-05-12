Coach Jay Vidovich, a former head coach at Wake Forest, is back in College Cup with Pittsburgh

CARY - For Wake Forest soccer fans there’s still a good reason to pay attention to the College Cup this weekend in Cary.
Jay Vidovich, the former head coach of the Demon Deacons, has Pittsburgh in the College Cup for the first time in history. The Panthers will take on Indiana in the 8:30 p.m. game on Friday at WakeMed Field.
In 2007 Vidovich, 61, guided the Deacons to the school’s lone NCAA championship. During one stretch of his time in Winston-Salem Vidovich had the Deacons in four straight College Cups.
“I am very proud of them and I think we did a great job of taking our opportunities controlling the match and managing it and with exceptional goals,” Vidovich said after Monday’s 3-0 win over Washington. “We're looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the semifinal."
For seven seasons Coach Bobby Muuss was an assistant for Vidovich before Muuss left to coach at the University of Denver in 2006. When Vidovich left Wake Forest for a one-year stint coaching in pro soccer after the 2014 season Muuss was hired away from Denver.
Muuss and Vidovich have remained close through the years and while Muuss was disappointed the Deacons lost 2-1 on Monday night in Cary to North Carolina, he was happy for Vidovich.
“What’s he’s done is absolutely incredible,” Muuss said. “….Jay and I will have our conversations and I’ll celebrate with him and I’ll follow him here this week. I’ll be happy if an ACC school wins a national championship whether it’s Pittsburgh or North Carolina.”
Muuss said he’s also not surprised that Vidovich, who was the ACC coach of the year this past season for the sixth time in his career, turned around the Panthers’ soccer program.
“The hiring of Jay Vidovich at Pittsburgh from the day the ink was dry this conference got better. If anyone is surprised that this happened they don’t know college soccer. When you have one of the best coaches and one of the best people leading the program, you are going to be successful.”
