College basketball insider: Gift for Appalachian State, ACC-Big Ten Challenge to tip off

Updates on the men's college basketball season, including the start of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night:

Funding at Appalachian State

Missy Harrill and sons Jay and Brad have made a $1 million commitment to secure the naming of the Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility in Boone. The money, committed in honor of Missy Harrill's husband, will help provide for renovations of gym space at the Quinn Center for use by the men's and women's basketball and volleyball programs, athletics director Doug Gillin said in a statement.

ACC-Big Ten Challenge

What: First of two nights of scheduled games, COVID-permitting, between the ACC and the Big Ten Conference.

Speaking of COVID: Issues with N.C. State's program have prompted postponement of its game at Michigan on Wednesday night; State's game against Connecticut on Saturday had been canceled because of a positive test inside State's traveling party to Uncasville, Conn. And the issues inside of Louisville's program that caused its program to pause on Thursday and cancel its home game Friday against UNCG have also triggered postponement of the Cardinals' game at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The lineup