College basketball practice previews: Duke men
duke logo 091219

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

Duke men

First practice date

Wednesday

2019-20 record

15-5 ACC, 25-6 overall

Key losses

PG Tre Jones (16.2 points, team-best 185 assists, first-team All-ACC)

F Vernon Carey (17.8 points, 49 blocked shots, 8.8 rebounds, first-team All-ACC)

F Cassius Stanley (12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 48 percent shooting)

Key returnees

F Matthew Hurt (9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds)

C Wendell Moore (7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds)

Key additions

F Jalen Johnson (five-star recruit ranked No. 13 overall in ESPN's class of 2020; 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior)

PG Jeremy Roach (five-star recruit ranked No. 19 overall by ESPN; 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists as a senior)

G DJ Steward (five-star recruit ranked No. 25 by ESPN; 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds as a senior)

F Jaemyn Brakefield (five-star recruit ranked No. 31 by ESPN; 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a senior)

C Mark Williams (four-star recruit ranked No. 32 by ESPN; 7 feet, 245 pounds)

F Henry Coleman III (four-star recruit ranked No. 54 by ESPN; 22.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior)

About the preseason

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has reloaded once again with 247sports.com's No. 3 class, but this time he’s breaking in a new point guard, Roach. Tre Jones ran the offense the last two seasons. It won’t be a surprise if the Blue Devils contend for the ACC championship again, and their rotation could be deeper than in past seasons.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

NCAA Division I basketball calendar

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

