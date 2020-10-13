College basketball practice previews: Duke men

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
Duke men
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
15-5 ACC, 25-6 overall
Key losses
PG Tre Jones (16.2 points, team-best 185 assists, first-team All-ACC)
F Vernon Carey (17.8 points, 49 blocked shots, 8.8 rebounds, first-team All-ACC)
F Cassius Stanley (12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 48 percent shooting)
Key returnees
F Matthew Hurt (9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds)
C Wendell Moore (7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds)
Key additions
F Jalen Johnson (five-star recruit ranked No. 13 overall in ESPN's class of 2020; 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior)
PG Jeremy Roach (five-star recruit ranked No. 19 overall by ESPN; 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists as a senior)
G DJ Steward (five-star recruit ranked No. 25 by ESPN; 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds as a senior)
F Jaemyn Brakefield (five-star recruit ranked No. 31 by ESPN; 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a senior)
C Mark Williams (four-star recruit ranked No. 32 by ESPN; 7 feet, 245 pounds)
F Henry Coleman III (four-star recruit ranked No. 54 by ESPN; 22.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior)
About the preseason
Coach Mike Krzyzewski has reloaded once again with 247sports.com's No. 3 class, but this time he’s breaking in a new point guard, Roach. Tre Jones ran the offense the last two seasons. It won’t be a surprise if the Blue Devils contend for the ACC championship again, and their rotation could be deeper than in past seasons.
