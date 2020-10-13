 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: N.C. State men
ncsu logo 091219 wolf n.c. state

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

N.C. State men

First practice date

Wednesday

2019-20 record

10-10 ACC, 20-12 overall

Key losses

F C.J. Bryce (13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 78 percent free-throw shooter)

G Markell Johnson (12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 210 assists)

Key returnees

C D.J. Funderburk (12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 61 percent from the field)

G Devon Daniels (12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, team-high 53 steals)

G Braxton Beverly (7.1 points, shot 37 percent on three-pointers with 50 made last season)

Key additions

C Evenezar Dowuona (No. 20 ranked center in 2020 class by ESPN; averaged 8.0 points, 11 rebounds as senior)

G Cam Hayes (four-star recruit ranked No. 3 in North Carolina by 247Sports.com; 10.1 points, 3.9 assists at Greensboro Day School)

G Shakeel Moore (No. 5 prospect in North Carolina by Charlotte Observer; 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds for Piedmont Classical in Browns Summit)

G Thomas Allen (Nebraska transfer who averaged 8.7 points on 44 percent shooting as a Cornhuskers sophomore)

About the preseason

Beware of an experienced team, and Coach Kevin Keatts has three of his top four scorers back from last season. Keatts will also welcome another shooter, Allen. The luxury of having so much experience, with five players who started at least 15 games, should come in handy early in the season.

NCAA Division I basketball calendar

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

