College basketball practice previews: N.C. State men

N.C. State men
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
10-10 ACC, 20-12 overall
Key losses
F C.J. Bryce (13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 78 percent free-throw shooter)
G Markell Johnson (12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 210 assists)
Key returnees
C D.J. Funderburk (12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 61 percent from the field)
G Devon Daniels (12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, team-high 53 steals)
G Braxton Beverly (7.1 points, shot 37 percent on three-pointers with 50 made last season)
Key additions
C Evenezar Dowuona (No. 20 ranked center in 2020 class by ESPN; averaged 8.0 points, 11 rebounds as senior)
G Cam Hayes (four-star recruit ranked No. 3 in North Carolina by 247Sports.com; 10.1 points, 3.9 assists at Greensboro Day School)
G Shakeel Moore (No. 5 prospect in North Carolina by Charlotte Observer; 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds for Piedmont Classical in Browns Summit)
G Thomas Allen (Nebraska transfer who averaged 8.7 points on 44 percent shooting as a Cornhuskers sophomore)
About the preseason
Beware of an experienced team, and Coach Kevin Keatts has three of his top four scorers back from last season. Keatts will also welcome another shooter, Allen. The luxury of having so much experience, with five players who started at least 15 games, should come in handy early in the season.
