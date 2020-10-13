 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: North Carolina men
UNC Tar Heels logo (copy)

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

North Carolina men

First practice date

Wednesday

2019-20 record

6-14 ACC, 14-19 overall

Key losses

PG Cole Anthony (18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 17 points, third-team All-ACC)

G Brandon Robinson (11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 57 assists)

G Justin Pierce (5 points, 4 rebounds)

Key returnees

C Garrison Brooks (16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, All-ACC and ACC’s most improved player)

C Armando Bacot (9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, started every game last season)

G Leaky Black (6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists; led Tar Heels with 40 steals)

G Andrew Platek (3.9 points, 1.4 assists)

Key additions

C Day'Ron Sharpe (five-star recruit ranked No. 12 in ESPN's class of 2020)

C Walker Kessler (five-star recruit ranked No. 14 by ESPN)

PG Caleb Love (five-star recruit ranked No. 18 by ESPN; 26.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists as senior)

G R.J. Davis (four-star recruit ranked No. 43 by ESPN; player of the year by MaxPreps in New York; 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists as senior)

F Puff Johnson (four-star recruit ranked No. 60 by ESPN; younger brother of former Tar Heel Cameron Johnson)

About the preseason

Coach Roy Williams will have a lot of pieces this season thanks to a recruiting class ranked No. 2 nationally, behind Kentucky, by 247sports.com. The veterans who suffered through a tough season will have plenty to prove. Finding enough quality outside shooters should be No. 1 on the to-do list for this current crop of Tar Heels.

NCAA Division I basketball calendar

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

