College basketball practice previews: North Carolina men

G R.J. Davis (four-star recruit ranked No. 43 by ESPN; player of the year by MaxPreps in New York; 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists as senior)

Coach Roy Williams will have a lot of pieces this season thanks to a recruiting class ranked No. 2 nationally, behind Kentucky, by 247sports.com. The veterans who suffered through a tough season will have plenty to prove. Finding enough quality outside shooters should be No. 1 on the to-do list for this current crop of Tar Heels.