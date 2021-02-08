College coaches welcome players' decisions regarding high school football in winter and spring

“I missed high school football so much in the fall,” Brown wrote via email. “Friday nights just weren’t the same. We were so lucky that our players played, and we thought it helped their mental health.

“As many great things that happened during our season, one of the real down sides was those (high school) kids not getting to play,” Brown said. “We’re so excited for these (high school) coaches and players, and we know they’re looking forward to competing. We wish we could go see them, but we’ll be anxious to check out the video and the highlights.”

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State, signed a small class with three high school players and three transfers. He said he has scholarship space left and will recruit this month and in March because high schools will play.

“The reality for us in Division II is we can maybe see a senior here or there who hasn’t signed with anybody yet, so it’s really an important time,” Massey said. “I know it’s not ideal for these high school kids that they didn’t get to play, but here at Winston-Salem State our kids didn’t play either so we know what that’s like.”

About 90 percent of WSSU's roster is in-state players.

“You look at where we recruit kids like the Charlotte area, here in Winston and even in the Triangle, so this has a chance of benefiting us this fall,” Massey said. “I’m excited for those high school kids who do get to play.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.