College coaches welcome players' decisions regarding high school football in winter and spring

While some prominent Triad high school football players opted to begin their college experiences in this spring semester, other players are beginning official practice this week in North Carolina, and that’s just fine with the state's college coaches.
Eight of Wake Forest's incoming freshmen are enrolled for the spring semester and will go through spring practice. The remainder can take part in high school seasons that were moved to the spring because of the pandemic.
“Anytime a player has the opportunity to get reps at practice and in games, we view that as a major positive in their development as a football player,” Clawson wrote via email.
“This time on the field will only benefit these players when they get to our campus and join our program."
Duke coach David Cutcliffe, much like Clawson, loves that seniors in high school will at least get a chance to play and create memories, even if it's a shortened season of seven games.
“We certainly have (Reagan's) Andrew Jones here in North Carolina, who's already signed with us,” Cutcliffe said. “I think it's great. He's playing with guys he grew up with. That's his team, those are his teammates, and that's what you play football for. A love of the game.”
Mack Brown of North Carolina echoed Cutcliffe’s sentiment.
“I missed high school football so much in the fall,” Brown wrote via email. “Friday nights just weren’t the same. We were so lucky that our players played, and we thought it helped their mental health.
“As many great things that happened during our season, one of the real down sides was those (high school) kids not getting to play,” Brown said. “We’re so excited for these (high school) coaches and players, and we know they’re looking forward to competing. We wish we could go see them, but we’ll be anxious to check out the video and the highlights.”
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State, signed a small class with three high school players and three transfers. He said he has scholarship space left and will recruit this month and in March because high schools will play.
“The reality for us in Division II is we can maybe see a senior here or there who hasn’t signed with anybody yet, so it’s really an important time,” Massey said. “I know it’s not ideal for these high school kids that they didn’t get to play, but here at Winston-Salem State our kids didn’t play either so we know what that’s like.”
About 90 percent of WSSU's roster is in-state players.
“You look at where we recruit kids like the Charlotte area, here in Winston and even in the Triangle, so this has a chance of benefiting us this fall,” Massey said. “I’m excited for those high school kids who do get to play.”
