COVID-19 shutdown, late-game breakdowns will linger for Wake Forest after loss to Notre Dame

Isaiah Mucius epitomized the gutting Wake Forest felt.
He stood doubled over, just out of bounds near the halfcourt line, worn out as the final buzzer sounded. The spot of the game-winner lurked behind him, and even farther away, Notre Dame basketball players huddled in celebration.
Wake Forest led for 35 minutes, playing with an energy that seemingly faded a few weeks back. The Deacons’ reward? An absolute dagger of a three-pointer from Trey Wertz, burying the final twist on Tuesday night in an 80-77 loss that ended Wake Forest’s season in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
“I think Coach wanted us to take the last shot and we defended it well, and then they got in transition,” Mucius said. “... Everybody wasn’t back on defense, and they hit a tough shot.
“I mean, congrats to Notre Dame. We were up the whole game and they continued to battle back, came and hit a big shot.”
The previous matchup between the two teams became a moment to pivot in conference play. After a 21-point road loss on Feb. 2, Coach Steve Forbes described a locker room he didn’t want to see. The reaction Tuesday night seemed far away, personified by the junior Mucius, both on the court and with the team later on.
“It hurt him,” Forbes said. “I mean, you could tell. He was physically tired and upset, in the right way. So I said to him, ‘Now I know it means something to you.’ This does hurt. So we grow from it, and we learn from it and we don’t do it again.”
This was Wake Forest’s eighth loss in a row. But this defeat, and this team, looked nothing like the spent team from the end of last month. Less than two weeks ago, the Deacons scored only 39 points in a loss to Clemson, one of four straight featuring deficits of 18 points or more.
Wake Forest used the early moments to take its speed to Notre Dame’s gut. And Mucius’ effort accumulated as a flashpoint. His first scoring play consisted of two misses and two offensive rebounds before connecting on a layup through contact. It was one of three plays where Mucius drew a foul on the Notre Dame defense.
The Deacons rode that, finding a 16-point lead during the first half. At one point in the second, they were up by 15. But that evaporated by a steady group of Notre Dame shooters (they hit 55.2% of their shots in the half) and a Wake Forest shooting slump. Wake Forest missed 10 straight shots in the closing minutes, broken by a Carter Whitt jumper that tied the score.
Wake Forest found itself tied with a shot at the final possession. It ended in the hands of Daivien Williamson, who pulled up with five seconds remaining. Blocked by Cormac Ryan, the Notre Dame guard corraled the ball and pushed forward. He hit Wertz on an outlet. Game over.
“The problem was Daivien shot it too quick and he shot a jump shot, when in reality he needed to try to get to the basket or get there, try to stop and find somebody else,” Forbes said. “But it’s not on him. He played an outstanding game.”
The what-ifs that linger for Wake Forest will loom over the memories of Forbes’ first season. The big one: What would’ve been different about the season had the program not faced more than a month-long shutdown between games because of a COVID-19 outbreak? What if Ian DuBose, who showed in moments the impact he could make in a game, got to play a full season with this team?
They’re worthwhile questions that will never be answered but always be present. Positive glints emerged in a season that’s beat the Deacons down for a while.
Forbes, during the final week of the regular season, said a realistic perspective is needed for the Deacons: They beat Longwood by 11 and Division II Catawba by eight. Contending in the league was going to be, and proved to be, difficult on a nightly basis.
And they still managed to cause problems. A tight game against Louisville turned sour thanks to a nine-minute stretch without a field goal. Another against Virginia Tech didn’t come their way. A matchup with Florida State nearly became a signature win. It turned into an overtime loss, 92-85, featuring a coast-to-coast layup by the Seminoles just to tie up the game.
Tuesday’s result was an improvement from the last few, but a loss nonetheless. A foundational year that Forbes knew would be challenging is over. Ending it in heartbreak became one more lesson to learn.
“This is a season that we’ve learned a lot about ourselves and about our team and what we want to do moving forward,” Forbes said. “There’s going to be a lot of guys coming back, guys coming back that understand the expectations and what we need to do. I thought it was a positive moment even though it is a loss.”
336-727-7165