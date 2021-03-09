COVID-19 shutdown, late-game breakdowns will linger for Wake Forest after loss to Notre Dame

Isaiah Mucius epitomized the gutting Wake Forest felt.

He stood doubled over, just out of bounds near the halfcourt line, worn out as the final buzzer sounded. The spot of the game-winner lurked behind him, and even farther away, Notre Dame basketball players huddled in celebration.

Wake Forest led for 35 minutes, playing with an energy that seemingly faded a few weeks back. The Deacons’ reward? An absolute dagger of a three-pointer from Trey Wertz, burying the final twist on Tuesday night in an 80-77 loss that ended Wake Forest’s season in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

“I think Coach wanted us to take the last shot and we defended it well, and then they got in transition,” Mucius said. “... Everybody wasn’t back on defense, and they hit a tough shot.

“I mean, congrats to Notre Dame. We were up the whole game and they continued to battle back, came and hit a big shot.”

The previous matchup between the two teams became a moment to pivot in conference play. After a 21-point road loss on Feb. 2, Coach Steve Forbes described a locker room he didn’t want to see. The reaction Tuesday night seemed far away, personified by the junior Mucius, both on the court and with the team later on.