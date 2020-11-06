D’Eriq King leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and No. 11 Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State 44-41 on Friday night.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season's victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

The winning touchdown was Harley’s second scoring play of the game. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put NC State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Knight also had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

NC State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.