 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dacquari Wilson will lead an experienced and talented offensive line at N.C. A&T
0 Comments
top story

Dacquari Wilson will lead an experienced and talented offensive line at N.C. A&T

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NC A&T defeats Bethune Cookman in MEAC football

Center Dacquari Wilson will lead an experienced offensive line at N.C. A&T.

 New & Record

He is also a graduate of Dudley High School and a team leader for the Aggies

GREENSBORO – It would be too easy to call Dacquari Wilson Jr. the straw that stirs the drink among the talented, and rather big, offensive line for the N.C. A&T football team.

Wilson is named for a drink, something his grandmother loved.

“My dad is named Dacquari, too, so I’m a junior, and when I was growing up I didn’t know what my name meant until one day somebody called me a ‘Strawberry Dacquari,’” said Wilson, a Dudley graduate. “So I asked my family and they clued me in. I’ve enjoyed having that name, and it’s something people don’t forget.”

Dacquari Wilson mug 082621

Dacquari Wilson Jr.

Wilson is known simply as “Dac” among teammates and friends. He’s also known among his teammates as being a leader of an experienced line that will be entering its first season in the Big South Conference.

Running back Jah-Maine Martin had no idea that Wilson was named after a drink, but smiled and said: “That’s my dawg right there. He’s among those guys up front that make those holes for us to run through.”

Martin will have the luxury of running behind a line that has four of five starters back from the 2019 season (6-3 MEAC, 9-3 overall). And the other starter will likely be Ricky Lee, a graduate transfer from N.C. Central.

Wilson acknowledged he’s a leader on the line, but isn’t the leader. He mentions tackle Bilal Ali and guards Lawrence Lagrone and De’Jour Simpson. Among those five who are expected to start at Furman on Sept. 4, the size average is 6 feet 3 and 304 pounds. Also expected to see playing time is reserve Cesar Minarro, who is the lightest at 6-3 and 283.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know if we’ll be the biggest line (in the Big South) but I guarantee we will be the nastiest,” said Wilson, who was All-MEAC in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore.

Wilson played on two state championship teams at Dudley and has played in two Celebration Bowl victories for A&T.

“He’s been on our leadership committee within the team and has been for a couple of years,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “He’s just that guy who is a hard worker and has great leadership ability and he’s vocal so you need that.”

The Aggies are in a new conference this season

It’s no secret that the Aggies are not afraid to recruit talent in Guilford County. As many as five starters could have ties to the area.

“Dudley produces quality student-athletes, so it’s been a win-win for us,” Washington said.

The Aggies, who last played in a 64-44 victory over Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl in December 2019, averaged 39 points per game. The did a majority of their damage on the ground thanks to Martin, who gained 1,446 yards (120 per game) and scored 23 touchdowns.

“Of course we want to be balanced, but we pride ourselves on running the ball,” Wilson said.

And that experienced, talented offensive line will be a luxury for Washington and the Aggies in their new conference.

“They don’t have a weight limit in the Big South or a height limit,” Washington joked. “So I like what we have on our offensive line as we get ready to crank this back up.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Freshmen wide receivers making strides

GREENSBORO – Coach Sam Washington had a bounce in his step even though temperatures were in the mid-90’s on Tuesday afternoon right before practice.

He’s talked at length about what it means to be back practicing and preparing for a season. All of that was missing in 2020 when COVID-19 cancelled the Aggies final season in the MEAC.

“All the guys have a bounce in their step,” Washington said. “It’s just not the players, it’s the coaches, too. We can’t wait to dress out in our A&T uniforms again and play in front of our fans.”

What Washington has liked about his practices is how his 110 players have reacted to being on the field again. He’s got one of the largest rosters A&T has had in a long time.

As for the surprises of camp, Washington has liked how some of the younger players have performed.

“One of those is Jamison Warren (a freshman wide receiver from East Forsyth) who has done very well, and that kids is exciting,” Washington said. “He’s not the biggest receiver we have but he might be the toughest.”

Another wide receiver that has caught Washington’s eye is freshman Sterling Berkhalter, who is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds from Cincinnati.

“He’s shown a lot of promise during camp so far,” Washington said. “He’s that 6-5 receiver who can run.”

While a couple of receivers have caught Washington’s attention there is still the concern that the Aggies haven’t played since December of 2919.

“We’ve been away from it for almost two years and you think about how well will we tackle or how well will we stay focused?” he said. “And you wonder about those little intangibles that most people don’t think about.”

                                             -John Dell

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Mac Jones is looking better each day Cam Newton is out

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News