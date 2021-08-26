Dacquari Wilson will lead an experienced and talented offensive line at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO – It would be too easy to call Dacquari Wilson Jr. the straw that stirs the drink among the talented, and rather big, offensive line for the N.C. A&T football team.

Wilson is named for a drink, something his grandmother loved.

“My dad is named Dacquari, too, so I’m a junior, and when I was growing up I didn’t know what my name meant until one day somebody called me a ‘Strawberry Dacquari,’” said Wilson, a Dudley graduate. “So I asked my family and they clued me in. I’ve enjoyed having that name, and it’s something people don’t forget.”

Wilson is known simply as “Dac” among teammates and friends. He’s also known among his teammates as being a leader of an experienced line that will be entering its first season in the Big South Conference.

Running back Jah-Maine Martin had no idea that Wilson was named after a drink, but smiled and said: “That’s my dawg right there. He’s among those guys up front that make those holes for us to run through.”

Martin will have the luxury of running behind a line that has four of five starters back from the 2019 season (6-3 MEAC, 9-3 overall). And the other starter will likely be Ricky Lee, a graduate transfer from N.C. Central.