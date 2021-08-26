Dacquari Wilson will lead an experienced and talented offensive line at NC A&T

GREENSBORO – It would be too easy to call Dacquari Wilson Jr. the straw that stirs the drink among the talented, and rather big, offensive line for the N.C. A&T football team.
Wilson is named for a drink, something his grandmother loved.
“My dad is named Dacquari, too, so I’m a junior, and when I was growing up I didn’t know what my name meant until one day somebody called me a ‘Strawberry Dacquari,’” said Wilson, a Dudley graduate. “So I asked my family and they clued me in. I’ve enjoyed having that name, and it’s something people don’t forget.”
Wilson is known simply as “Dac” among teammates and friends. He’s also known among his teammates as being a leader of an experienced line that will be entering its first season in the Big South Conference.
Running back Jah-Maine Martin had no idea that Wilson was named after a drink, but smiled and said: “That’s my dawg right there. He’s among those guys up front that make those holes for us to run through.”
Martin will have the luxury of running behind a line that has four of five starters back from the 2019 season (6-3 MEAC, 9-3 overall). And the other starter will likely be Ricky Lee, a graduate transfer from N.C. Central.
Wilson acknowledged he’s a leader on the line, but isn’t the leader. He mentions tackle Bilal Ali and guards Lawrence Lagrone and De’Jour Simpson. Among those five who are expected to start at Furman on Sept. 4, the size average is 6 feet 3 and 304 pounds. Also expected to see playing time is reserve Cesar Minarro, who is the lightest at 6-3 and 283.
“I don’t know if we’ll be the biggest line (in the Big South) but I guarantee we will be the nastiest,” said Wilson, who was All-MEAC in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore.
Wilson played on two state championship teams at Dudley and has played in two Celebration Bowl victories for A&T.
“He’s been on our leadership committee within the team and has been for a couple of years,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “He’s just that guy who is a hard worker and has great leadership ability and he’s vocal so you need that.”
It’s no secret that the Aggies are not afraid to recruit talent in Guilford County. As many as five starters could have ties to the area.
“Dudley produces quality student-athletes, so it’s been a win-win for us,” Washington said.
The Aggies, who last played in a 64-44 victory over Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl in December 2019, averaged 39 points per game. The did a majority of their damage on the ground thanks to Martin, who gained 1,446 yards (120 per game) and scored 23 touchdowns.
“Of course we want to be balanced, but we pride ourselves on running the ball,” Wilson said.
And that experienced, talented offensive line will be a luxury for Washington and the Aggies in their new conference.
“They don’t have a weight limit in the Big South or a height limit,” Washington joked. “So I like what we have on our offensive line as we get ready to crank this back up.”
