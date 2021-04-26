Danny Manning, former Wake Forest basketball coach, lands a new job

One year and one day after he was fired at Wake Forest, Danny Manning has a new job.

Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon has hired his former Kansas teammate as an assistant coach.

Manning's record in six seasons at Wake Forest was 78-111, including 13-18 in 2019-20. In league play, the Demon Deacons were 30-80 and never finished better than 10th in the regular-season standings.

Wake Forest hired Steve Forbes as coach to replace Manning and try to rebuild a struggling program. The Deacons went 6-16 this season and are reshaping their roster at a time in which seniors have been granted an extra year of eligibility and when players are being allowed to transfer once without sitting out for a year. Nearly 1,500 players from 353 Division I programs have entered that portal, according to VerbalCommits.com; seven Deacons went in, with three having found new destinations, and Wake has added three transfers.

Manning is a Greensboro native and former star at Page High School.

Turgeon and Manning played together, although Turgeon graduated the season before Manning led the 1988 team to the national championship.