Safety Dante Bowlding of Winston-Salem State has fit rather nicely into the scheme of the defense after transferring from UNC Pembroke.

A coaching change at UNC Pembroke, and the fact that Bowlding has already earned his undergraduate degree, led him to the transfer portal. It was there that assistant coach Chris Holmes reached out to see if Bowlding, who is 5 feet, 11 inches and 165 pounds, wanted to come to WSSU.

“It just worked out and I’m happy it did,” said Bowlding who had eight tackles in the opener against N.C. Central and two more in the loss last weekend to Ohio Dominican University.

Bowlding, who is from Fayetteville and is a graduate of Terry Sanford High School, graduated from UNC Pembroke and already has a business.

“I’ve got a clothing line that I’m getting ready to open, so that’s been fun to sort of dabble in that,” said Bowlding, who has two years of eligibility that he can use while taking classes toward a master’s degree.

Head Coach Robert Massey, who also coaches the secondary, likes the experience that Bowlding brings to the Rams, and the fact that he’s a graduate transfer is also a big deal.

“He’s got his undergraduate degree, is good in the classroom and is a good example for his teammates,” Massey said. “And I like the way he breaks on the ball back there in the secondary.”

Massey said he reached out to Bowlding after seeing his name in the portal.

“We thought he could help us and he’s done his part, so we’re excited about the possibilities with him,” Massey said.

In the Rams’ defense, Bowlding is used as a rover where he can roam all over the field. That role suits him perfectly.

“I like the freedom being able to not necessarily play like a robot and I can react and make plays,” Bowlding said. “I really like that aspect of our defense.”

Even though the Rams are 0-2 heading into their home opener on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Elizabeth City State, the defense hasn’t been that bad. The offense needs to establish a running game and keep their defense off the field.

Bowlding said he’s trying to make the right decisions about football and school so he can help his family.

“I just want to do what’s best for myself and my family,” he said. “The goal is to own a big business but I’m starting small with this clothing line of sort of streetwear with hoodies, t-shirts and other items.”

Like Bowlding’s clothing line, the Rams are a work in progress.

They’ll get a chance to go 1-0 in the CIAA if they can beat Elizabeth City State on Saturday at home.

“I like what our defense can become,” Bowlding said. “It’s about playing together and everybody carrying out the game plan.”