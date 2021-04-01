Davis Love looks forward to golf with retiring Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams

Davis Love III heard the news about Roy Williams, the retiring Hall of Fame basketball coach, and changed his clothes.

“I actually heard and I put on my Carolina blue sweater and hat,” Love said by phone as he was walking to his tee time at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. “I hope to make some birdies today to sort of honor Roy, who did so much for North Carolina basketball.”

Love, 56, who attended North Carolina in the mid-1980s when Williams was an assistant coach on Dean Smith's staff, plays most of his golf these days on the PGA Tour Champions. Love, however, who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, has gotten to know Williams well through the years.

“It’s funny, but a couple of weeks ago I was in Chapel Hill and Roy spoke to the golf teams and he was outstanding,” Love said. “He just spoke about the Carolina way and what it means to him, and everybody was transfixed on what Roy was talking about.”

Love, a Charlotte native, has won Greensboro's PGA Tour event three times. Though he and his family live in Sea Island, Ga., Love is a big supporter of North Carolina.

Love said he was happy that Williams was able to retire on his terms, which should leave more time for golf.

“We’ve played some golf together over the years, but now his schedule will be more open so that will be great,” Love said. “But I’m just thrilled for him and all he’s done in winning three national championships and more than that what he’s meant to the university. He’s a Hall of Fame coach, but he’s also a great ambassador for the University of North Carolina.”

