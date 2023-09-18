Daylin Lee, a freshman quarterback at Winston-Salem State, saw the daylight around the right side of the line on Saturday night as he went for the pylon and a 7-yard touchdown run.

The collision was coming but Lee never shied away, got hit, scored the touchdown and popped up like nothing had happened.

That was his welcome moment to Bowman Gray Stadium in his home debut for the Rams in a 24-7 win over Elizabeth City State. It was the first win of the season after WSSU started the year with nonconference losses to N.C. Central and Ohio Dominican University.

“I just reacted and tried to get there,” said Lee, who is 6-foot-3 and about 195 pounds with an arm that’s been as good as advertised.

Lee, who is from Shelby, has a baby face and doesn’t shave that often as an 18-year-old who was in high school at this time last season. He is quick with a smile, but don’t let that fool you when it comes to his competitiveness.

Lee won two state titles at Shelby High School and admits losing isn’t something he copes well with.

“No, I’m a sore loser so that’s why it was so important for us to get this win,” Lee said a few minutes after Saturday night’s win. “I just knew we could play better in this game.”

Coach Robert Massey and offensive coordinator Chris Barnette have brought Lee along slowly this season. They haven’t given him too much to do in terms of the playbook and because of that Lee only has one turnover in three games.

For a true freshman to have just one interception through his first 80 passes in college gives you some insight as to how smart Lee is on the football field. That shouldn’t surprise many when you find out he graduated with a 4.2 grade point average on a scale that ended at 4.0.

“I took some AP classes and that’s what put it over 4.0,” Lee said proudly when talking about his academics where he plans on majoring in computer science at WSSU.

As the recruiting process was going on it was in his junior season when Harvard was looking at him seriously. Harvard, which doesn’t offer athletic scholarships, talked to Lee about coming north.

“They never did offer any academic scholarships or I would have considered it,” Lee said.

Instead, he took two recruiting visits to WSSU and saw the atmosphere at a basketball game at the Gaines Center and also saw a football game.

“On both of my visits we played Fayetteville State in football and in basketball, and I just loved what I saw from the fans, the school and it was the place for me,” Lee said.

What also helped in Lee’s decision was about family. His cousin is Jaylen Gullatte, a starting cornerback and one of the best cover players in the CIAA.

“Jaylen was like ‘you have to come here,’” Lee said with a big smile. “He was right, of course, because it’s been a great decision for me. We talked about changing the culture to be a winning program again.”

When he arrived in Winston-Salem in August for preseason camp nothing was given to him. There were six quarterbacks in camp and he went about his work in learning the playbook, learning from his teammates and catching up to the speed of the college game.

He ended up winning the starting job and has played just about every snap this season except for when his helmet has come off and he’s had to go to the sidelines for a play.

“He’s improved every game,” said wide receiver R.J. Mobley, who leads the Rams in catches with 19 and he caught a touchdown pass from Lee on Saturday. “He’s only a freshman but his confidence is high. He doesn’t let one play rattle him and it’s always on to the next play.”

While Lee might look like nothing but a drop-back passer his speed is deceptive. He actually leads the Rams in rushing touchdowns with three and though the air he’s 48 of 80 passing for 599 yards with three touchdowns and just the one interception. His 60% completion percentage is also a good sign.

“He’s to learn when he’s in the pocket like that he can’t throw it up for grabs,” Massey said eluding to an interception that was called back because of defensive pass interference. “You have to make good decisions and throw it out of bounds. He’s a very competitive young man and he’s smart and it’s all about protecting him. If we can protect him we’ll be fine.”

Lee played four seasons on the varsity for Shelby playing in 41 games and passing for more than 6,600 yards with 90 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. He was part of two 2-A state champion-ships and in his junior season threw for 50 touchdowns. In his career he had 63% completion rate.

“It was an ugly win but a win is a win,” Lee said sounding like a coach after the game on Saturday. “I did OK but I feel like I can do a lot better.”

Lee will now try to improve this week in practice as the Rams play Bluefield State in another CIAA game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

As Lee was finishing up his interviews on the field B Daht, the public address announcer and WSSU alum, couldn’t help but come over and introduce himself to the young quarterback.

“Yeah, freshman, way to go,” B Daht said as he shook Lee’s hand. “This is my favorite number (No. 11) and I’m looking forward to seeing you play the next four years. You keep doing what you're doing.”

Lee shook his head and said: “Yes, sir.”

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem State football beats Elizabeth City State, 24-7