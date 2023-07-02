In between pitches and sometimes between batters, right-fielder Pirmin Brechbuhl of the Carolina Disco Turkeys could take a seat on the guard rail at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

That was just part of the nunances of the first baseball game in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday afternoon in front of about 500 curious on-lookers. Because the field had to be jammed inside of a football field and a quarter-mile asphalt race track there were some challenges, but the Disco Turkeys outlasted the Uwharrie Wampus Cats 23-10.

Right field measured about 215 feet from home plate and centerfield wasn’t more than about 250 feet from home plate, which was near turn one of the asphalt track. The left field orange fence measured just 270 feet from home plate.

Both right-fielders stood just in front of a guard rail as they waited for action that might come their way. The centerfielders also had to position themselves on the asphalt track, and had to break slowly on balls hit their way so they wouldn’t slip.

“When I got out there I couldn’t believe how close I was to second base so I just sort of stood just in front of the guardrail and waited,” Brechbuhl said. “It was a great experience and a fun game, but we also wanted to get the win and we accomplished that.”

The good news for the Disco Turkeys and the Wampus Cats was the grass infield was mowed tightly, making it a clean infield with no bad hops.

To help the hitters, even though they didn’t need it, a slight breeze was actually blowing out toward right field for most of the game with 10 home runs combined being hit. Kaden Smith’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning ended the game with the 10-run mercy rule. The Disco Turkeys hit seven home runs and the Cats hit three.

The Disco Turkeys wasted little time in their new ballpark, hitting two home runs in the first inning for a 2-1 lead. Derek Martinez hit the first home run in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium, and Tysen Lipscomb followed that up with a towering home run that nearly hit the open-air press box.

Lipscomb said it took both teams a little while to adjust to the small ballpark configuration.

“It was a lot of fun and something nobody else can say they did because we did it first,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb said he noticed Brechbuhl camped out in the same spot most of the game in right field.

“I asked him, have you moved all game?” Lipscomb said. “You get into the summer and we play a lot of games but this reminds you that baseball is just fun so we liked the atmosphere.”

Carter Starnes hit a homer for the Cats to dead centerfield to make it a 2-2 in the second inning. Eli Harpalini of the Cats also hit a three-run homer to make it 5-2 in the second inning.

Chuck Evans hit an opposite field homer to right field to cut the Cats lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the second inning. Deion Tubb of the Disco Turkeys hit the sixth homer of the game to tie it at 5. Max Gustafson also hit a solo home run, the seventh in the game, to make it 6-5.

It wasn’t all about home runs as shortstop Devon Rodriguez of the Disco Turkeys made a nice play ranging to his left to throw out a runner.

Trey Larkin of the Wampus Cats hit a solo home run in the third to tie the game at 6.

With the Disco Turkeys leading 8-7 in the fifth both teams emptied out onto the field from their makeshift dugouts after a hard slide by the Disco Turkeys’ Deion Tubbs into second base. There were no punches thrown and both teams returned back to their makeshift dugouts. The second baseman for the Cats, Harpalini, was tossed out of the game by the umpires.

The Disco Turkeys took a 14-7 lead after five innings when Calvin Schubert hit a three-run homer.

The short right field actually paid dividends for the Disco Turkeys when Brechbuhl threw out a batter at first base after cleanly fielding a two hopper on the asphalt. He made a good throw to first base to end the sixth inning with the Disco Turkeys leading 14-8.

Late in the game Brechbuhl forgot to change his baseball cleats when he got out to his position and said they started sticking into the hot asphalt.

“My cleats were sinking a little bit so those cleats were tearing up the track a little bit so I’m going to wear turf shoes the next two games here,” Brechbuhl said. “It was definitely a different experience but we figured there would be a lot of home runs.”

Among the fans at the game were Harry Bower and Tara March, who are regulars at the Carolina Thunderbirds games and have been to races before at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“We just wanted to come out and see what this all looked like,” Bower said. “I was curious as to how the field would be set up but it’s cool to be here at the first baseball game. It’s a little hot here in the late afternoon but that’s OK.”

March said it’s different to see baseball being played on a football field.

“It’s pretty cool so I’m glad we came out to see this,” March said.

Notes: Throwing out the first pitch was former Winston-Salem State player Michael Robbins, who helped the Rams win three CIAA championships during his four seasons at WSSU. The baseball program at WSSU had a successful seven-year run and Robbins was the first player signed by Coach Kevin Ritsche. WSSU ended the program after seven years in 2019 as a cost-cutting move in athletics…. Public address announcer Ken Winfrey had to warn fans several times not to chase the many home run balls hit on the far side of the stadium. Winfrey also had to remind fans to beware of foul balls. “Remember, there isn’t a football game, and there are no races today,” Winfrey told the crowd…. Manager Scott Kirby of the Disco Turkeys retrieved a foul ball near the makeshift dugouts that were canopies he spotted a young fan and went over to the cement bleachers and tossed him the ball over the chicken wire in turn one…. Josh Koepplinger, who plays for the Carolina Thunderbirds in the winter, also plays for the Disco Turkeys on a part-time basis and he had a base hit and a walk.

PHOTOS: Carolina Disco Turkeys host first ever organized baseball game at Bowman Gray