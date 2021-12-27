Duke, Carolina basketball games Wednesday are postponed

On a day that saw mid-week games involving the No. 2-ranked Duke and North Carolina men's basketball teams postponed, the ACC made changes to its practices regarding isolation and the Southern Conference followed in the ACC's footsteps with a change to how postponements will be counted.

Duke's game at Clemson was postponed because of COVID issues within the Blue Devils program, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Carolina's home game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night is postponed after the Hokies announced that its men's team had entered COVID protocols.

The ACC updated its protocols, saying that a vaccinated individual, once asymptomatic, can complete isolation with either two negative tests within 24 hours or after seven days and one negative test if the individual's symptoms are improving. That move dovetailed the CDC announcement of an isolation period reduced from 10 days to five for those with COVID-19.

And the Southern Conference, whose men's basketball teams are scheduled to begin league play Wednesday night, announced that schools with seven available scholarship players and one coach should play their games, but that if games cannot be played, they would be ruled no-contests rather than forfeits.