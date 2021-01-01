Duke coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game

Mike Krzyzewski won't coach No. 20 Duke when it faces No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Duke announced late Friday that Krzyzewski will miss the game. A statement from Duke says the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils' travel party.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee, Florida. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting coach on Saturday.

Krzyzewski has questioned the wisdom of playing the college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic.