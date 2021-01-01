 Skip to main content
Duke coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game
  Updated
Duke Notre Dame Basketball

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's team at Duke features 10 freshmen or sophomores and hasn't found the right flow in a 2-2 start. The Blue Devils are also playing without the jolt from its famed homecourt advantage.

 Robert Franklin - freelancer, FR17139 AP

Mike Krzyzewski won't coach No. 20 Duke when it faces No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Duke announced late Friday that Krzyzewski will miss the game. A statement from Duke says the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils' travel party.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee, Florida. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting coach on Saturday.

Krzyzewski has questioned the wisdom of playing the college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

